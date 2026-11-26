MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Investment in Kazakhstan's telecommunications sector is projected to reach 500 billion tenge ($1.09 billion) in 2026, up from 482 billion tenge ($1.06 billion) in 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev reported.

According to the press service of the Kazakh government, the announcement was made during a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, where officials discussed the development of telecommunications infrastructure.

According to Trend 's calculations, investment in the sector increased by 35% in 2025 compared to 2024. The projected figure for 2026 represents a further 3.7% increase year-on-year.

Bektenov emphasized its importance for the country's digital transformation.

"In his State of the Union Address, the head of state set out a number of goals for building a people-centered digital economy. Telecommunications infrastructure is the foundation for its development," he said, referring to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's address to the nation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has been expanding its telecommunications infrastructure to support growing demand for mobile and fixed internet services. At the end of 2025, the country had 27.4 million cellular subscribers, including 19.1 million mobile internet users, while the number of fixed internet subscribers reached 3.3 million, according to the Bureau of National Statistics.

Alongside subscriber growth, the country has been upgrading its network capacity through fibre-optic expansion and the rollout of 5G technology. By the end of 2025, Kazakhstan's telecommunications infrastructure included more than 96,000 kilometres of fibre-optic lines and 8,983 mobile base stations. A further 1,154 5G base stations were commissioned during the year. In January-October 2026, the physical volume index of telecommunications services increased by 4.9% year-on-year, according to the Bureau of National Statistics.