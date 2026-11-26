MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh seems to be making the most of his time in Mumbai ahead of his much-awaited concert in the city on November 27.

He gave fans a glimpse of his luxurious stay, fitness routine and a little downtime before taking the stage.

Diljit took to his social media account and shared a video from his Mumbai stay, further offering fans a peek into his room and the lavish spa and gym facilities available to him. The video also gave a glimpse of the iconic Gateway of India from the window, set against the Arabian Sea.

In the video, Diljit appeared to be in a relaxed mood as he took viewers around his surroundings. He then showed the gym area and indicated that he planned to get his workout in before heading out for the next leg of his day.

For the uninitiated, the singer has been travelling extensively as part of his ongoing Aura World Tour. Diljit's Mumbai visit comes as he prepares to perform on Friday as part of the India leg of his Aura World Tour. The Mumbai concert is scheduled for November 27.

The India leg of the Aura Tour began in Delhi-NCR on November 1, followed by Indore on November 15 and Ahmedabad on November 21. After Mumbai, Diljit is scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5, with Chandigarh also part of the India run.

Meanwhile, Diljit's Mumbai concert has come under a security alert after a threatening email reportedly named his November 27 show as a potential target.

The email allegedly warned of an attack at the venue if the concert went ahead and further threatened 30 days of grenade attacks across Mumbai.

It also reportedly mentioned a possible drone attack and threats targeting other key locations in the city. Mumbai Police and security agencies have been investigating the threat, with searches conducted at locations named in the email.

–IANS

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