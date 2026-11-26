Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 27: Both Precious Metals Rebound Check Gold And Silver Prices In Your City
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,16,400
|Rs 1,22,350
|Rs 1,46,030
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,16,600
|Rs 1,22,560
|Rs 1,46,280
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,16,450
|Rs 1,22,400
|Rs 1,46,090
|Chennai
|Rs 1,16,940
|Rs 1,22,920
|Rs 1,46,710
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,16,690
|Rs 1,22,660
|Rs 1,46,400
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,16,790
|Rs 1,22,760
|Rs 1,46,510
The latest recovery follows a fluctuating trading session on Thursday. Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), with December expiry, had registered gains before giving up some of their advances. Silver also witnessed volatility but performed relatively better during the session.
International gold prices had come under pressure after stronger-than-expected US inflation data strengthened expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Higher interest rates generally reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. However, bargain buying helped support both precious metals.
Investors are now closely monitoring developments surrounding US monetary policy for further direction. Changes in interest rate expectations, movements in the US dollar and global economic uncertainty could influence bullion prices in the coming sessions.
For Indian consumers planning jewellery purchases or silver investments, monitoring daily price movements is important. Gold and silver rates can vary across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs and other market factors. The latest city-wise rates offer buyers an updated picture of the domestic bullion market.
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