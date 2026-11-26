PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – World Health Organization (WHO) director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced USD 1 million in support for critical medical equipment in Haiti during his visit to the country November 26 – reinforce WHO's support for a health system under severe pressure from the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis.

The funding will provide equipment to the overwhelmed Hôpital Universitaire La Paix (HUP) in the capital, Port-au-Prince, including a computed tomography (CT) scanner and equipment for four operating rooms. HUP is the last major public referral hospital still operating in Port-au-Prince, a city where half (49.5%) of health facilities are non-functional and just 12% are partially operational. Across Haiti, a country of more than 11 million people, almost one quarter (24.5%) of health facilities are not functioning, and close to half (48.5%) are operating only partially.

Armed violence in Haiti continues to severely disrupt access to health care, forcing numerous health facilities to close, displacing communities, and disrupting medical supply chains. The growing number of internally displaced persons (1.5 million to date) is placing additional pressure on an already overstretched health system. In 2026, an estimated 4.9 million people require health assistance.

Since January 2026, with support from WHO/PAHO, HUP has treated more than 19,575 emergency patients, including 291 victims of gunshot wounds, performed 3,086 surgeries, and handled 1,442 high-risk deliveries, making it a lifeline for people in Port-au-Prince with nowhere else to go for urgent medical care.

During his visit, Dr Tedros met Wednesday with prime minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé and minister of public health and population Dr Bertrand Sinal to discuss priorities for strengthening Haiti's health system. He also met with United Nations partners working in the country.

In the last two years, WHO/PAHO has mobilized more than US$ 30 million to support Haiti's health response, with efforts ongoing to raise additional funds. This has helped sustain lifesaving care at key health facilities, substantially reduce cholera transmission, and maintain essential health services for vulnerable populations.