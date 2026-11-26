MENAFN - The Conversation) The final vote count of New Zealand's 2026 general election has delivered a deadlock, with just-released special votes stripping the right-wing coalition of its slim provisional majority.

The official tally declared by the Electoral Commission from the November 7 election shows National won 40 of the 130 seats, Labour 36, the Greens 17, ACT 13, NZ First 12, The Opportunity Party seven and Te Pāti Māori five.

This leaves Opportunity – entering parliament for the first time after clearing the 5% party-vote threshold on its fourth attempt (winning 6.06%) – in an unusually powerful yet asymmetric position.

Despite having been touted as potential kingmakers, the newcomers don't necessarily hold the power between right and left. The party can help reinstall the right-bloc coalition of National, ACT and New Zealand First. But if Opportunity joins the left, the result would be a 65-all tie – and likely another election.

Compared with the preliminary count released on election night, National dropped two seats and the Greens gained one, leaving parliament with one less“overhang” seat.

Those shifts were driven by 484,865 special votes – 16.5% of all ballots cast, and well above the 400,000 initially estimated – which overturned the provisional results.

How a ten-seat overhang still left the coalition short

Owing to overhangs on the left and right, parliament will have ten more seats than the nominal 120. Overhangs occur when a party wins more of the 71 single-member electorates than they are entitled to from just the party list vote. If this occurs, they keep these seats and parliament is expanded.

In the preliminary results, National had won 42 of the 71 electorates, but in the final results, Labour flipped narrow National leads in two seats.

In Wairarapa, Labour's Kieran McAnulty overturned National incumbent Mike Butterick's 139-vote election-night lead to win by just 81 votes (on 81.9% turnout), while in Hamilton East, Labour's Georgie Dansey erased a 456-vote deficit to unseat National's Ryan Hamilton by 173 votes (74.7% turnout).

Because National won no list seats and sits in an overhang, losing both electorates directly cost the party two MPs – while Labour's total caucus remained unchanged at 36, as both winners replaced Labour list candidates.

Elsewhere, several tight contests went National's way – but only just – sparing the incumbents from bigger losses.

National's Rima Nakhle hung on in Takanini by just 459 votes over Labour's Kharag Singh, while Lloyd Sam Budd held Whangārei by 685 votes ahead of Labour's Gary Payinda, and Blair Cameron kept Nelson by 1,083 votes over Labour's Rachel Boyack.

In Mt Roskill, Labour's Michael Wood expanded his razor-thin 262-vote election-night lead over National's Carlos Cheung to 1,128 votes, preventing National from claiming an extra overhang seat.

In Te Tai Tokerau, Te Pāti Māori's Aperahama Edwards edged out Greens' Hūhana Lyndon by 583 votes (up from 436 on election night).

Had Lyndon flipped the seat, she would have displaced a Green list MP while costing Te Pāti Māori an overhang seat, shrinking the left bloc by one.

And in Wellington Bays, the Greens' Julie Anne Genter overturned a 140-vote deficit against Labour's Craig Renney to win by 1,610 votes.

But this still left both parties' caucus totals unaffected by the electorate result, though strong special votes lifted the Greens from 16 to 17 seats off the party list.

Even so, Parliament still has a ten-seat overhang – six for National and four for Te Pāti Māori.

Importantly, the Greens' extra list seat did not help the left bloc overall because it came at the expense of National's proportional entitlement (dropping it from 35 to 34 seats), which was already absorbed by National's 40 electorate wins.

For the left, it would have been better had the Greens taken a seat from NZ First or ACT.

Given the tight margins – and in Wairarapa and Hamilton especially – the numbers may still face legal challenge by losing candidates who have three working days to apply for a judicial recount.

How the final party vote shares stacked up

In the final tally, overall party list vote shares were 29.9% Labour (up 3% since the 2023 election), 28.4% National (down 9.7%), 14.1% Greens (up 2.5%), 10.5% ACT (up 1.9%), 9.6% NZ First (up 3.5%), 6.1% Opportunity (up 3.8%) and 0.6% Te Pāti Māori (down 2.4%).

Right-wing parties were only 3.9% ahead of left-wing parties, down from an 11.2% right win in 2023. On these vote shares, Opportunity's 6.1% should have been enough to give them the balance of power between the right and left. But instead, Opportunity can only either support the right (perhaps sitting on the cross benches) or a new election may be needed.

And how accurate were the polls? This graph shows the polls compared with the final count. On these results, the Curia, Freshwater and Verian polls were roughly equally accurate, but the Reid Research poll that had the left leading was inaccurate.