MENAFN - UkrinForm) The British Embassy in Ukraine told Ukrinform about the funding.

The embassy noted that the funding is part of the UK's support for long-term investment in the security and resilience of Ukraine's energy system.

Once operational, the wind farm is expected to generate approximately 700 GWh of electricity annually. This would be enough to meet the annual electricity needs of around 300,000 Ukrainian households, the embassy said. The project will also help increase Ukraine's domestic power generation capacity and ease pressure on the energy system following Russian attacks.

“While Russia seeks to plunge Ukrainians into darkness, the UK is helping Ukraine build the secure and resilient energy system it needs for the future,” UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said.

The embassy also recalled that the UK has already allocated more than £770 million in total to strengthen Ukraine's energy security and resilience, ranging from emergency assistance to long-term investment in clean energy, innovation and nuclear power generation.

In particular, £34 million has been allocated to the InnovateUkraine program and £25 million to the International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Economic Resilience Action program.

In addition, a £3.8 million UK grant helped attract investment for the construction of a 147 MW wind farm in the Volyn region. The project is part of a larger £250 million development capable of generating enough electricity to meet the needs of 71,000 households.

to provide Ukraine with GBP 10B over three years – Zelensk

As Ukrinform reported, on November 25, Norway contributed an additional €46.3 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. Sweden also announced a new $51 million winter assistance package for Ukraine to help provide heating and electricity, protect energy facilities and meet humanitarian needs.