MENAFN - GetNews) With hurricane season ending and fall king tides fresh in mind, Overhead Door Company of Charleston explains how flood vents work and why the off-season is the time to plan for them.

CHARLESTON, SC - Nov. 26, 2026 - Overhead Door Company of Charleston is encouraging homeowners in Charleston and surrounding communities to use the months between hurricane seasons to look at how their garages would handle floodwater. Fall king tides and heavy rain regularly push water into low-lying streets around the peninsula and nearby islands, and the next storm season begins in June. The North Charleston company, which has served the area since 1994, says garage flood vents are a practical, often overlooked way to reduce the damage rising water can do to walls and foundations.

The company's residential garage flood vent service covers installing new vents, replacing rusted or outdated ones, inspecting existing vents, and helping homeowners plan vent placement and sizing for new construction or a garage remodel. Flood vents are openings set low in the garage walls that let water flow in and out during a flood. Instead of water piling up on one side of a wall, the vents allow the level to even out inside and outside the garage, which reduces the pressure that can crack walls or damage a foundation.

"People are sometimes surprised that the goal is to let the water in," said Bayne Ritter of Overhead Door Company of Charleston. "If water is rising outside and the garage is sealed tight, all that weight is pushing against the walls. Flood vents give it somewhere to go, so the structure isn't fighting it."

In designated flood zones, local building rules often require openings like these in enclosed areas below a home's flood elevation, which can include garages. Homeowners in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Johns Island, Kiawah Island, and other low-lying areas may want to look into flood vents if they notice:



Water marks, staining, or debris lines on garage walls after past storms or high tides

Cracks in garage walls or the slab that appeared after a flooding event

Existing vents that are rusted, painted shut, blocked, or missing louvers

Street flooding near the home during king tides or heavy rain

Plans to build, remodel, or convert part of the garage Uncertainty about whether the home sits in a designated flood zone

Overhead Door Company of Charleston offers several tips that apply whether or not a homeowner adds vents:



Know your flood zone. Public flood maps and local permitting offices can show whether a property is in a designated flood area.

Keep existing vents clear. Don't stack storage, boxes, or yard equipment in front of vents, and never cover or seal them.

Check vents after big storms. Clear out leaves, sand, and debris, and make sure louvers still move freely.

Store valuables up high. Keep important papers, electronics, and chemicals on shelves well off the garage floor.

Never run a garage door or opener in standing water. Shut off power to the opener and wait for water to recede before using it. Ask your insurance agent. Flood coverage and requirements vary, so it is worth asking how vents and other flood measures apply to your policy.

"The off-season is really the best time to deal with this," Ritter said. "Nobody wants to be thinking about flood vents with a storm two days out. If you take care of it in the winter, you can look at placement, sizing, and the right materials without any pressure."

Overhead Door Company of Charleston describes itself as locally owned and operated. The company works with Overhead Door products and provides residential garage doors, openers, garage door service, and a residential preventive maintenance program, along with commercial overhead doors, commercial door operators, dock equipment, and fire door drop tests. Because the same company services garage doors and flood vents, a visit can include a look at the door's bottom seal and hardware, which also take a beating from salt water. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and emergency service is available.

The company serves homeowners and businesses in Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Ladson, Johns Island, Kiawah Island, Moncks Corner, Georgetown, and Orangeburg.

About Overhead Door Company of Charleston

Overhead Door Company of Charleston is a locally owned garage and commercial door company based in North Charleston, South Carolina, serving the area since 1994. It provides residential garage doors, openers, garage door service, residential garage flood vents, and residential preventive maintenance, as well as commercial overhead doors, commercial door operators, dock equipment, fire door drop tests, and commercial maintenance. The company works with Overhead Door products, offers emergency service, and serves Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, and surrounding communities.