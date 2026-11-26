MENAFN - GetNews) The locally owned Vancouver company explains how a pre-winter tune-up can catch worn parts early, and what homeowners can check on their own as Southwest Washington's cold, wet season settles in.

VANCOUVER, WA - Nov. 26, 2026 - Ryder Garage Doors, a locally owned garage door company in Vancouver, is encouraging homeowners across Clark County to schedule routine garage door maintenance now that Southwest Washington's cold, wet season has arrived. Shorter days, steady rain and the first freezing nights put extra demand on springs, rollers and openers, and many families lean on the garage more during the holidays for parking, storage and getting in and out of the house. The company says a maintenance visit before winter is one of the simplest ways to catch small problems before they leave a door stuck.

The company's garage door maintenance service includes a full inspection of the door system, lubrication of moving parts, a check of spring tension and a test of the safety features. A residential garage door has dozens of parts that wear a little every time it moves, including springs, cables, rollers, hinges, tracks and the opener. Because that wear is gradual, most homeowners don't notice it until something fails.

"Most of the breakdowns we see in winter started months earlier as a squeak, a shudder or a door that took a little longer to close," said Jeff Skelton, co-founder of Ryder Garage Doors. "Cold weather doesn't usually cause the problem. It just finds the weak spot. A maintenance visit gives us a chance to find that weak spot first, while it's still a small fix."

Homeowners in Vancouver, Camas, Washougal and nearby communities can watch for these signs that a door is due for attention:



Grinding, squealing or popping noises when the door moves

A door that shakes, jerks or hesitates partway through its travel

Rollers that are chipped or cracked, or that wobble in the track

Frayed lift cables near the bottom corners of the door

A door that closes unevenly or leaves a gap on one side An opener that strains, runs slowly or reverses for no clear reason

The company says homeowners can handle a few basic checks between professional visits:



Test the auto-reverse monthly. Lay a flat object, such as a piece of lumber, in the door's path and close the door. It should reverse as soon as it makes contact. If it doesn't, stop using the opener and call a technician.

Use the right lubricant. Every few months, apply a lubricant made for garage doors to the hinges, roller bearings and springs. Skip heavy grease, which collects dirt and grit.

Look, but don't touch, springs and cables. They hold heavy tension. Adjusting them without training and proper tools can cause serious injury.

Keep the sensors clear. Wet leaves, cobwebs and stored items can block the photo-eye sensors near the floor and make the door reverse. Watch the bottom of the door after a storm. Water on the garage floor can point to a worn bottom seal or a door that is no longer closing evenly.

"The auto-reverse test takes a minute, and it's the most important safety check on the door," Skelton said. "If the door doesn't reverse when it touches something, that's not something to put off until spring."

Ryder Garage Doors was founded by Jeff and Stephanie Skelton in Vancouver and grew from a referral-driven side business into a full-time operation. Jeff Skelton started working on garage doors at 16. The company says it explains what a door needs and why, then gives customers clear options without pressure. Maintenance visits are handled by the same technicians who do repairs and installations, so a worn part found during a tune-up can often be addressed on the spot. Every repair and installation is backed by a one-year warranty on parts and labor. The company installs and services Clopay garage doors and LiftMaster openers and offers same-day service.

Operating from offices in Vancouver and Kelso, Ryder Garage Doors serves homeowners and light commercial clients in Vancouver, Camas, Washougal, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Hazel Dell, Salmon Creek, Orchards, Woodland, Kelso and Longview, as well as Portland and nearby Oregon communities.

About Ryder Garage Doors

Ryder Garage Doors is a locally owned garage door company based in Vancouver, Washington, founded by Jeff and Stephanie Skelton. The company provides residential and light commercial garage door installation, repair, spring repair, opener installation and repair, door panel repair and general maintenance. It installs and services Clopay garage doors and LiftMaster openers, backs every repair and installation with a one-year parts and labor warranty, and serves Clark, Cowlitz and Lewis counties in Washington along with the Portland area in Oregon.