MENAFN - GetNews) Overhead Door Company of the Lowcountry explains how salt air, humidity, and storm season wear on garage doors, and why a yearly maintenance visit can catch small problems early.

HILTON HEAD, SC - Nov. 26, 2026 - With the Atlantic hurricane season officially ending on November 30, Overhead Door Company of the Lowcountry is encouraging homeowners on Hilton Head Island and across the surrounding Lowcountry to give their garage doors a once-over before winter. Months of heat, humidity, salt air, and summer storms take a steady toll on springs, rollers, cables, and seals. The Beaufort-based company, established in 2024, says late fall is a sensible time for a maintenance check, especially for homes that hosted summer visitors or sat empty for stretches of the year.

The company's residential preventative maintenance program is a scheduled inspection and tune-up of the entire garage door system. A technician checks the springs, rollers, tracks, cables, sensors, and mounting hardware; lubricates moving parts and tightens or adjusts hardware; tests and realigns the safety sensors; checks the opener's power, drive, and force settings; and looks over the weather seals and panels. The homeowner receives a written service report with any recommendations.

"Coastal conditions are tough on metal parts," said Bayne Ritter of Overhead Door Company of the Lowcountry. "Salt air and humidity work on springs, hinges, and rollers all year long, and most people don't notice until the door starts making noise or stops halfway. A maintenance visit is really about finding the small things while they're still small."

Homeowners in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort, and nearby communities can watch for these signs that a garage door is overdue for attention:



Rust on springs, hinges, brackets, or the bottom of the door

Squeaking, grinding, or popping sounds when the door moves

A door that shudders, moves unevenly, or hangs lower on one side

Rollers that wobble, stick, or look chipped or flattened

Cables that look frayed or loose near the bottom brackets

A cracked or flattened bottom seal that lets in water, sand, or insects Safety sensors that blink, or a door that reverses for no clear reason

The company notes that part-time residents and owners of rental properties face an extra challenge. A door that sits unused for weeks in humid weather can develop stiff hardware or sensor problems that only show up when guests arrive.

Overhead Door Company of the Lowcountry offers several tips homeowners can use between professional visits:



Rinse and wipe down the door. Salt and grime build up on coastal doors. Mild soap and water help protect the finish and hardware.

Look and listen once a month. Run the door while standing inside the garage and watch the springs, cables, and rollers for anything that looks or sounds different.

Test the auto-reverse. Lay a piece of lumber flat in the door's path. The door should reverse when it touches it.

Leave springs and cables to a professional. They hold the door's weight under high tension and can cause serious injury if handled without proper tools and training. Check the door after any major storm. Look for bent tracks, panel damage, or water around the bottom seal before running the opener.

"Most homes benefit from a check once a year, and coastal homes even more so," Ritter said. "The written report gives homeowners a clear picture of where things stand, so they can plan for repairs instead of being surprised by them."

Overhead Door Company of the Lowcountry handles residential and commercial work, including garage doors, openers, residential garage flood vents, dock equipment, fire door drop tests, and commercial door operators. It works with Overhead Door, LiftMaster, Haas, Amarr, and Rytec products, so a maintenance visit can cover the door, its hardware, and the opener. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The company serves homeowners and businesses in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort, Hardeeville, Ridgeland, Yemassee, Allendale, and Walterboro, South Carolina, as well as Savannah and Richmond Hill, Georgia.

About Overhead Door Company of the Lowcountry

Overhead Door Company of the Lowcountry is a garage door company based in Beaufort, South Carolina, established in 2024. It provides residential garage doors, openers, garage door service, residential garage flood vents, and a residential preventative maintenance program, along with commercial overhead doors, commercial door operators, dock equipment, fire door drop tests, and commercial maintenance. The company works with Overhead Door, LiftMaster, Haas, Amarr, and Rytec products and serves Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort, and the surrounding Lowcountry, including Savannah and Richmond Hill, Georgia.