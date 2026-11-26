MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 7:22 am - The world tourism institution-European Tourism Academy, was invited to vote on the next year's World Tourism Awards. The team of the European Tourism Academy will assess the candidatures for World Best Tourist Destination in accordance with ECTT law

The European Tourism Academy will start to analyze the candidatures for World's Best Tourist Destination and will present the selected candidatures files for decision in the General Assembly of the European Council on Tourism and Trade, stated Academician Ismail Omar Gulleh-President of the Republic of Djibouti and this year`s patron of the world tourism awards.

World Tourism and Travel Awards of the world tourism institutions (European Council on Tourism and Trade and European Tourism Academy) are significant for their track record in fostering growth and development in the decorated countries.

The European Tourism Academy is uniting global leaders: heads of states and governments, under the high patronage of the European Council on Tourism and Trade and acts as a custodian of the awards for tourism and culture and the main organizer of the flagship event for the global tourism sector: the ceremonies for World Capital of Culture and Tourism and World Best Tourist Destination.

Since their inception in 2006, these awards seek to highlight the work of countries, nations and regions and cities, recognizing nations and people's strides for their innovative and determined tourism initiatives.

The World Tourism and Culture Awards are encompassing: The World Capital of Culture and Tourism for cities and regions and World's Best Tourist Destination Award for countries, the special category of Favorite Cultural Destination and marking out outstanding cultural and investment tourism projects.

President Dr. Anton Caragea andthe European Council on Tourism and Trade President Office staff will start from January next year to receive the candidatures for the word`s tourism institution accolades, celebrated as Nobels or Oscars of tourism: the World's Best Tourist Destination and World Capital of Culture and Tourism competitions.

It is considered that: the European Council on Tourism and Trade succeeded in creating more than 300.000 jobs in the nations selected as World Best Tourist Destination in the last ten years

Academician Ismail Omar Guelleh was elected in the European Tourism Academy in 2018 and as President of the Republic of Djibouti succeeded in promoting the capital of his country: Djibouti City as a World Capital of Culture and Tourism.

This year, in recognition of his role in international tourism development, he was proposed by the European Tourism Academy as a Global Ambassador for Tourism and Sustainable Development Goals of the international organization of Parliamentary Assembly for Sustainable Development Goals.