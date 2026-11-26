MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 7:31 am - Louis Delano's Pink vs Red: The Evolution of Desire, Book Two of the Shades Trilogy, is out 1 December 2026. Set in Berlin, Russell Carter is caught between Konrad Adler and Saskia as Folsom Week arrives.

LLondon, 25 November 2026 - LD Global Media announces Pink vs Red: The Evolution of Desire, Book Two of the Shades Trilogy by Louis Delano, out 1 December 2026. The novel continues the story begun in Grey vs Pink: The First Descent, set in Berlin, where power seduces, identity is a weapon, and freedom has a price. Russell Carter thought he was beginning to understand the world he had fallen into, but Berlin is about to prove him wrong, and the proof will change everything he believed about himself.

Between Konrad Adler and Saskia, Russell is caught where desire is never simple, power is never neutral, and belonging always comes at a price. Konrad offers stability, protection, and rules, yet rules can become cages. Saskia offers freedom, temptation, and disruption, yet freedom can also destroy. Russell must navigate loyalty, identity, and obsession while choosing who he will become, and every choice carries a cost that cannot be undone. The tension between safety and freedom sits at the heart of the novel, and neither side offers an easy answer.

Then Berlin's Folsom Week arrives, bringing leather, identity, desire, and unapologetic freedom to the streets of the city. Loyalties shift, power changes hands, and hidden truths surface as the past refuses to stay buried. Konrad is back, bringing a world of influence, luxury, and violence that pulls Russell deeper into a game he can no longer control. As desire and loyalty collide, Russell must decide how far he is willing to go and who he can truly trust. The game changed in pink. In red, the stakes are deadly.

Nineteen years ago, Russell learned what it meant to survive. Now, he faces what it means to belong. When a new player emerges, old allegiances are tested, hidden truths surface, and the past refuses to stay buried. Konrad returns with influence, luxury, and violence, pulling Russell deeper into a world where power seduces and identity becomes a weapon. In a city where freedom has a price, the line between love and destruction begins to blur, and Russell must choose between the safety Konrad offers and the freedom Saskia represents.

Pink is no longer innocent. Red is no longer just temptation. Some descents cannot be reversed. Some desires cannot be contained. Some choices change everything. Pink vs Red is an adult literary romance, a bold LGBTQ+ novel of loyalty, identity, and power. It explores trust, consent, responsibility, belonging, and the line between love and destruction, with a focus on character, psychology, and the choices that define a life. The novel is written for readers who enjoy dark, character-driven literary fiction with emotional depth.

Grey vs Pink: The First Descent began the Shades Trilogy, published in five languages and read in more than 120 countries. The first book introduced Russell Carter, a young man from rural Georgia who falls into a world of power, desire, and belonging in Berlin. Pink vs Red continues that journey with a darker story, deeper stakes, and a more complex exploration of identity. The third book, Red vs Black: The Colour of Consequences, will complete the trilogy and bring the story to its conclusion.

Louis Delano is the author of the Shades Trilogy and the Marco and Luca Cycle, including MIRROR: The Illusion of Safety. His work is known for obsession, power, and dangerous devotion, and for stories that explore identity, belonging, and the price of freedom. LD Global Media publishes his books in multiple languages for readers around the world. More information is available at Contact Louis Delano, LD Global Media, [email protected], +1 502 3099193.