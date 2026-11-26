MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 7:36 am - UMO 8: premium Russian crossover available at AVTODOM Group Dealerships now

The premium hybrid crossover UMO 8 has gone on sale at three AVTODOM Group dealerships: UMO AVTODOM Altufyevo, UMO AVTODOM Zapad and UMO AVTODOM Shmitovsky. The model is produced by the company EVM at the Moskvich plant. Yandex serving as a technology and distribution partner.

The UMO 8 is available in two trim levels Max and Ultra. The crossover features a range-extended electric vehicle hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive. Two electric motors drive the wheels while a gasoline engine acts as a generator to maintain the battery charge. The total system output is 340 horsepower with a driving range of up to 867 kilometers. The power output of the electric motors 122 horsepower is taken into account for the purpose of calculating vehicle tax.

Yandex services are integrated into all versions of the UMO 8. The AI assistant Alice allows for the control of navigation, music and various vehicle functions including seat massage, ambient lighting, the sunroof and the trunk. The Home-to-Car feature enables remote activation of the climate control system to warm up the cabin via a Yandex smart speaker equipped with Alice.

The base Max trim level comes standard with a 360° surround-view system, electronic driver-assistance features, a 15.6-inch multimedia touchscreen, a panoramic roof and front seats equipped with heating, ventilation and massage functions. The Ultra version adds automatic parking, an interior upholstered in Nappa leather and suede, matrix LED headlights, massage functions for the second-row seats, a 27-inch head-up display and a 22-speaker, 1640-watt audio system. The vehicle is adapted for the Russian climate featuring anti-corrosion protection, a heated steering wheel and heated seats for all rows, a heated windshield, heated washer nozzles and heated side mirrors.

The UMO brand is a joint project between EM Rus and Yandex. Production began at the Moskvich plant in the spring of 2026. 1437 UMO vehicles had been registered in Russia by early November 2026.

"We are seeing strong interest in the UMO 8 model from buyers who value a combination of modern technology, comfort and adaptation to Russian conditions. The crossover comes with an extensive list of features even in its base trim while the Ultra version meets the standards of the premium segment. Both versions of this new premium hybrid crossover are available to our customers at three UMO dealerships now: UMO AVTODOM Altufyevo, UMO AVTODOM Zapad, and UMO AVTODOM Shmitovsky", - the AVTODOM Group press office commented.