MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 9:59 am - UK private investigation agency Bond Rees reports a sharp rise in instructions from law firms investigating insider data leaks, departing lawyers taking confidential client files, and suspected office bugging.

LONDON, 25 November 2026 – Bond Rees, the UK private investigation agency, is handling a growing number of cases for law firms whose confidential client information has left the business through their own people.

For law firms, the risk from inside is well documented. An analysis of Information Commissioner's Office data by legal software provider NetDocuments found that insiders were responsible for half of all reported data breaches in the UK legal sector between mid-2023 and mid-2024. Sharing data with the wrong person accounted for 37% of breaches, and the incidents reviewed affected the data of millions of people.

Many of those incidents are accidental. The cases reaching Bond Rees are often not. Firms are asking the agency to investigate:

●Departing lawyers taking client files – client lists, matter histories and precedents copied in the weeks before a move to a rival firm

●Leaked case strategy – confidential tactics or settlement positions reaching the other side

●Unauthorised disclosure – privileged or sensitive information passed to journalists, competitors or third parties

●Misuse of client data – staff accessing matters they are not working on, or using client information for personal gain

●Suspected listening devices – bug sweeps of partners' offices and meeting rooms after a suspected leak

"Confidentiality is the foundation of every client relationship a law firm has," said Aaron Bond, Founder of Bond Rees. "When information gets out, partners need to know quickly how it happened and who was involved, because they may have reporting duties to the SRA, the ICO and the client. What they can't do is guess. We gather the evidence discreetly and lawfully, so the firm can protect its clients, meet its obligations and take the right action against the person responsible."

Bond Rees investigations can combine background and asset checks, surveillance, tracing of where information has gone, and technical surveillance counter-measures (TSCM) to sweep offices for hidden devices. Findings are set out in detailed reports suitable for disciplinary proceedings, employment tribunals, injunction applications and regulatory reporting.

Law firms concerned about client data leaving the business can contact Bond Rees for a confidential consultation.

About Bond Rees

Bond Rees is a leading private investigation agency with nationwide coverage across the United Kingdom. The company has built its reputation on discreet, professional and cost-effective investigative services, and its commitment to efficient, results-driven investigations has made it one of the UK's premier private investigation agencies.

Media contact

Aaron Bond

0800 773 4931

[email protected]