MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 3:31 pm - OneGTMLab has released GTM Tool Finder, a set of free open-source tools that let AI assistants, scripts and developers search OneGTMLab's public directory of go-to-market tools, comparisons and glossary terms.

SACRAMENTO, CA, November 26, 2026 -- OneGTMLab, a GTM engineering agency for B2B SaaS and AI startups, today announced the release of GTM Tool Finder, a set of free, open-source tools for searching its public GTM tool directory at

The directory holds 287 entries: 66 sales and marketing tools reviewed for their APIs (pricing, rate limits, keys and MCP support), 99 head-to-head comparisons, 110 plain-English glossary terms and 12 categories. Until now it could be read in a web browser. GTM Tool Finder makes the same public content available to software.

What was released:

- An MCP server for AI assistants. The server, published as gtm-tool-finder-mcp, lets an assistant that supports the Model Context Protocol look up tools, read a single entry and list categories. It is on GitHub at, on PyPI as gtm-tool-finder-mcp, and in the official MCP Registry.

- A free public JSON API. It is read-only and returns tool reviews, comparisons and glossary terms from the directory. It is available at, and the source is at

- Packages for many programming languages. Each one bundles the same public directory index so it can search offline from a library call or a command line. Packages have been published for Python, Ruby, Go, PHP, Clojure, Lua, Elixir, Gleam, Crystal, Scala, Haxe, D, Swift and Vim, among others.

All of the tools are free to use and carry the MIT license. They search a curated, public directory. They are search tools and do not generate content, and the packages do not send user data anywhere.

"GTM Tool Finder puts the OneGTMLab tool directory where people already work, inside an AI assistant, a script or a code editor. It searches the same public entries that are on the website," said Jainendra Ojha, Founder and CEO of OneGTMLab.

Sales and marketing teams choosing software can use the tools to check how a vendor's API is priced and limited, compare two tools side by side, or look up a term such as "waterfall enrichment" without leaving their workflow. Developers can add the same lookups to their own applications.

The web directory remains free to browse at Installation steps for each package are listed in its repository and on its package page.

About OneGTMLab

OneGTMLab is a GTM engineering agency for B2B SaaS and AI startups, founded in 2019. The company builds outbound systems, lead research, CRM and workflow automation for B2B teams. OneGTMLab is based in Sacramento, California. Website:

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