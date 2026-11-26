MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 4:29 pm - MyDoctor P.C. in Hamilton Township provides adult primary care, preventive care, chronic condition management and medication-assisted treatment for Princeton area patients, with telehealth options and same-day appointments.

Hamilton Township, NJ - MyDoctor P.C. is welcoming adults who are looking for a Primary Care Doctor Near Princeton, NJ. Located on Kuser Road in Hamilton Township, the practice provides adult primary care, preventive care, chronic condition management and medication-assisted treatment. Its approach centers on giving patients time, listening to their concerns and communicating clearly, so that care reflects each person's health history, lifestyle and goals.

The practice serves patients from Princeton area communities, including Lawrence Township, West Windsor, Plainsboro, Cranbury, Kingston, Rocky Hill and Hopewell. Patients do not need to live in Princeton to schedule a visit. The practice also sees people who have recently moved to the area and want a dependable physician for ongoing care. Continuity is a priority, and patients can build a lasting relationship with the same provider over time.

Adult primary care at MyDoctor P.C. covers routine checkups as well as the management of ongoing health concerns such as high blood pressure, diabetes and thyroid disorders. Patients who live with more than one condition can discuss them with their provider as part of a coordinated plan. Appointments are intended to be long enough for the physician to listen, answer questions and prepare a thoughtful plan for the next steps.

Preventive care is another important part of the services offered. During preventive visits, the care team takes time to understand each patient's health risks, daily habits and personal goals. This information is used to create a plan suited to the individual. Regular monitoring can help identify possible health conditions at an early stage, before they become more serious, and gives patients an opportunity to raise new concerns.

MyDoctor P.C. also offers a Medication-Assisted Treatment program, known as MAT or MOUD, for people with opioid use disorder. The program combines treatments such as Suboxone with regular follow-up visits and open conversations in a respectful and nonjudgmental setting. The practice recognizes that recovery moves at a different pace for each person. In addition, Spravato (esketamine) treatment is listed among the services available at the practice.

Patients are cared for by a team that includes Dr. Eric Osgood, MD, FACP, who is board certified in general internal medicine. Dr. Osgood completed his undergraduate education at Georgetown University and received his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine residency through Seton Hall University at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, where he served as a chief resident and later as medical director of hospitalist medicine.

To make care easier to access, the practice offers flexible scheduling, same-day appointments and telehealth options. Many visits, including follow-ups and check-ins, can be completed virtually when an in-person visit is not convenient. Patients can request an appointment online or by phone, and existing patients can use the online patient portal. Availability may vary, so patients are encouraged to contact the office to confirm appointment times.

MyDoctor P.C. accepts many major insurance plans. Those listed include Aetna, Aetna Better Health, AmeriHealth, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Horizon New Jersey Health, Humana, Independence Blue Cross, Meritain, New Jersey Medicare, New Jersey Medicaid, Tricare East, UnitedHealthcare (most plans), WellCare and Wellpoint. Coverage differs between plans, and patients should call the office to verify their benefits before a visit.

MyDoctor P.C. is located at 1544 Kuser Road, Suite C9, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619. To learn more or to request an appointment, patients can call (609) 414-3760, email [email protected] or visit for additional information about services for adults near Princeton and in the surrounding communities.