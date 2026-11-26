MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 7:31 pm - Stitchquote, a Guangzhou clothing manufacturer, has launched a custom streetwear sampling service for small brands: 50-piece minimum orders, 7-day samples, and OEM & ODM production for hoodies, tees and denim, for testing before bulk orders.

GUANGZHOU, China - Stitchquote, the custom clothing manufacturing brand of Guangzhou Shuzhi Garment Industrial Co., Ltd., has launched a custom streetwear sampling service for small and emerging brands. The service gives labels a production-quality sample of a streetwear design before they commit to a bulk order, with a minimum order quantity of 50 pieces and samples ready in 7 days.

Streetwear moves fast, and small brands often need to test a design with real customers before ordering in volume. A sample answers the questions that matter most: how the fabric feels, how the garment fits, how prints and embroidery look on the finished piece, and whether the quality matches the brand's standard. Stitchquote's sampling service is built around that test, so a brand can approve, adjust, or rethink a design with a physical sample in hand.

The service covers the core streetwear range: custom hoodies, T-shirts, and denim, including heavyweight hoodies, oversized tees, graphic tees, denim jackets, and jeans. Brands can choose fabrics, colors, fits, and finishes, and add screen printing, embroidery, puff print, garment dyeing, and custom labels and tags. Both OEM and ODM production are available, so brands can bring a finished tech pack or work with the Stitchquote team to develop a design from an idea.

The process is straightforward. A brand sends its design files or tech pack and describes the fabric, fit, and details it wants. Stitchquote confirms the specification and a quotation, then produces the sample. Samples are ready in 7 days. Once the brand approves the sample, bulk production can start from 50 pieces, with the same materials, measurements, and workmanship carried through to the full order.

For small brands, sampling lowers the risk of a first order. Instead of guessing how a design will turn out at scale, a brand can check the sample, request changes to the fit or fabric, and only then approve production. That is especially valuable for streetwear drops, where a limited run has to sell through quickly and there is little room for a quality problem to be fixed after the fact.

The service also supports private label production. Labels, hang tags, woven labels, and packaging can be customized, so the finished garment arrives ready to sell under the brand's own name. Stitchquote works with startups placing their first order and with growing labels adding new styles to an existing range.

Stitchquote is a Guangzhou, China-based clothing manufacturer founded in 2026. The company employs 60 people and specializes in custom hoodies, T-shirts, denim, and streetwear, with a minimum order quantity of 50 pieces, 7-day sampling, and OEM and ODM services for brands worldwide.

Brands interested in the custom streetwear sampling service can learn more at and custom-streetwear-manufacturer/