Iclick Media Partners With Qian Hu Corporation, Singapore
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singapore, 20 November 2026 – Qian Hu Corporation and iClick Media Pte. Ltd. have formalised a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), establishing a collaborative framework to support Qian Hu's digital development and online customer engagement. The MOU was signed on 10th November 2026.
The collaboration brings together Qian Hu's established presence in the ornamental fish and pet accessories industry with iClick Media's expertise in digital marketing, website development and e-commerce solutions.
Under the partnership, iClick Media will work with Qian Hu, supporting the company's digital initiatives and customer-facing online platforms. The collaboration is intended to strengthen Qian Hu's digital presence while supporting the continued development of its online business and customer engagement channels.
The partnership represents an opportunity to align Qian Hu's business expertise with iClick Media's digital capabilities, bringing together technology, marketing and online customer experience within a coordinated approach.
About Qian Hu Corporation Limited
Qian Hu Corporation Limited is a Singapore-listed ornamental fish and pet accessories group. The company is involved in ornamental fish breeding, farming, importing, exporting and distribution, alongside aquarium and pet-related products. With an established presence in the ornamental fish industry, Qian Hu serves customers across Singapore and international markets.
For more information, visit
About iClick Media Pte. Ltd.
iClick Media is a Singapore marketing agency founded in 2009. It provides search engine optimization and marketing, social media management, content production, KOL and influencer programmes, website design and development, event and franchise marketing, and e-commerce management on TikTok Shop and Lazada.
Its client base spans Government, healthcare, education, construction, engineering, interior design and consumer brands.
For more information, visit
Media Contact
Name: Terence Sim
Designation: Director, iClick Media Pte. Ltd.
Tel: +65 6362 0123
Email:...
High-resolution images: MOU Signing
The collaboration brings together Qian Hu's established presence in the ornamental fish and pet accessories industry with iClick Media's expertise in digital marketing, website development and e-commerce solutions.
Under the partnership, iClick Media will work with Qian Hu, supporting the company's digital initiatives and customer-facing online platforms. The collaboration is intended to strengthen Qian Hu's digital presence while supporting the continued development of its online business and customer engagement channels.
The partnership represents an opportunity to align Qian Hu's business expertise with iClick Media's digital capabilities, bringing together technology, marketing and online customer experience within a coordinated approach.
About Qian Hu Corporation Limited
Qian Hu Corporation Limited is a Singapore-listed ornamental fish and pet accessories group. The company is involved in ornamental fish breeding, farming, importing, exporting and distribution, alongside aquarium and pet-related products. With an established presence in the ornamental fish industry, Qian Hu serves customers across Singapore and international markets.
For more information, visit
About iClick Media Pte. Ltd.
iClick Media is a Singapore marketing agency founded in 2009. It provides search engine optimization and marketing, social media management, content production, KOL and influencer programmes, website design and development, event and franchise marketing, and e-commerce management on TikTok Shop and Lazada.
Its client base spans Government, healthcare, education, construction, engineering, interior design and consumer brands.
For more information, visit
Media Contact
Name: Terence Sim
Designation: Director, iClick Media Pte. Ltd.
Tel: +65 6362 0123
Email:...
High-resolution images: MOU Signing
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