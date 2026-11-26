Navin's Launches Its First Plotted Development, Navin's Arc, In Oragadamsriperumbudur Highway
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Chennai, 26th November 2026: Navin's, Chennai's most trusted real estate developer, has launched its first plotted development, Navin's ARC, with direct access from the 200-ft. Oragadam–Sriperumbudur Highway. Navin's ARC is a RERA-approved plotted development spread across 6.5 acres, featuring 125 residential plots and 5 commercial plots across 11 avenues.
The project has a total saleable area of 168,632 sq. ft. and is being offered at a launch price of ₹4,999 per sq. ft.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Navin Kumar, Managing Director, Navin's, said,“Navin's ARC marks our entry into plotted development, and we are pleased to introduce the project with direct access from the 200 ft. Oragadam–Sriperumbudur Highway, a corridor witnessing strong industrial growth and increasing residential demand. With well-planned residential and commercial plots across 11 avenues, the development is designed to offer buyers a secure and valuable land asset. This reflects our belief that land is not just an investment, but also a foundation for building a life and creating a legacy for generations.”
The new segment caters to buyers seeking the flexibility to plan and build homes around their individual requirements. It also responds to the growing preference for land-led homeownership, personalised living spaces, and thoughtfully planned neighbourhoods.
Navin's ARC has been planned with essential infrastructure in place, including durable concrete roads, provisions for electrical trenches, and a robust rainwater drainage system. The development also offers amenities such as a landscaped Open Space Reservation (OSR) area, a dedicated children's play area, a play court, and a gazebo.
About Navin's:
Navin's, under the visionary leadership of Dr. R. Kumar, its founder and Chairman, has flourished over the past 37 years, becoming the most trusted and respected real estate brand in Chennai, with over 130+ projects transforming the city's skyline, it believes that building homes is an art - an exercise of intellect, careful precision, and passion. The motto of the organization has been to achieve a symbiosis of architectural brilliance, aesthetic appeal and excellent quality that includes 1575+ quality checks combined with ethical practices. The brand was the first in Chennai to receive the ISO 9001-2008 Certification and now upgraded to ISO 2015 and bring to the table, Perfect titles, strict adherence to rules and regulations, excellence in design, quality constructions, care for customer needs and above all ethical business practices. And today Navin's is home to 4000+ happy families. Navin's has won over 60+ awards, including several awards from Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC); Best Professionally Managed Company award by CIDC; several awards from the Builders Association of India, PMAY award for Best affordable housing for the years 2019 & 2022, National Green Champion from the IGBC, and Most Reputed Developer of the Year 2019 from ET Now, to name a few. Navin's Starwood Towers was an award winning project several times and is recognized with multiple prestigious awards including PMAY, CIDC & ET Real Estate Awards with over 20+ accolades to its name. The brand was also awarded the CIDC Vishwakarma Awards thrice and was honoured as the Best Professionally Managed Company, reflecting our commitment to global organizational standards.
The project has a total saleable area of 168,632 sq. ft. and is being offered at a launch price of ₹4,999 per sq. ft.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Navin Kumar, Managing Director, Navin's, said,“Navin's ARC marks our entry into plotted development, and we are pleased to introduce the project with direct access from the 200 ft. Oragadam–Sriperumbudur Highway, a corridor witnessing strong industrial growth and increasing residential demand. With well-planned residential and commercial plots across 11 avenues, the development is designed to offer buyers a secure and valuable land asset. This reflects our belief that land is not just an investment, but also a foundation for building a life and creating a legacy for generations.”
The new segment caters to buyers seeking the flexibility to plan and build homes around their individual requirements. It also responds to the growing preference for land-led homeownership, personalised living spaces, and thoughtfully planned neighbourhoods.
Navin's ARC has been planned with essential infrastructure in place, including durable concrete roads, provisions for electrical trenches, and a robust rainwater drainage system. The development also offers amenities such as a landscaped Open Space Reservation (OSR) area, a dedicated children's play area, a play court, and a gazebo.
About Navin's:
Navin's, under the visionary leadership of Dr. R. Kumar, its founder and Chairman, has flourished over the past 37 years, becoming the most trusted and respected real estate brand in Chennai, with over 130+ projects transforming the city's skyline, it believes that building homes is an art - an exercise of intellect, careful precision, and passion. The motto of the organization has been to achieve a symbiosis of architectural brilliance, aesthetic appeal and excellent quality that includes 1575+ quality checks combined with ethical practices. The brand was the first in Chennai to receive the ISO 9001-2008 Certification and now upgraded to ISO 2015 and bring to the table, Perfect titles, strict adherence to rules and regulations, excellence in design, quality constructions, care for customer needs and above all ethical business practices. And today Navin's is home to 4000+ happy families. Navin's has won over 60+ awards, including several awards from Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC); Best Professionally Managed Company award by CIDC; several awards from the Builders Association of India, PMAY award for Best affordable housing for the years 2019 & 2022, National Green Champion from the IGBC, and Most Reputed Developer of the Year 2019 from ET Now, to name a few. Navin's Starwood Towers was an award winning project several times and is recognized with multiple prestigious awards including PMAY, CIDC & ET Real Estate Awards with over 20+ accolades to its name. The brand was also awarded the CIDC Vishwakarma Awards thrice and was honoured as the Best Professionally Managed Company, reflecting our commitment to global organizational standards.
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