Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 27: Check Fuel Rates In Your City
|City
|Petrol (Rs/Litre)
|Diesel (Rs/Litre)
|Delhi
|102.12
|95.20
|Mumbai
|111.21
|97.83
|Kolkata
|113.51
|99.82
|Chennai
|107.76
|99.55
|Bengaluru
|111.68
|99.56
|Hyderabad
|116.15
|104.23
Why are crude oil prices rising? International crude oil prices are heading towards their first weekly gain this month amid growing concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East and potential disruptions to energy supplies.
According to a Bloomberg report cited by Livemint, attacks on energy infrastructure and tankers have heightened concerns about supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed to nearly $85 per barrel, while Brent crude closed below $97 in the previous trading session.
A tanker was reportedly struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, further adding to shipping-related concerns.
Meanwhile, traders are also awaiting Sunday's OPEC meeting, where members are expected to discuss their oil production strategy for 2027. What has the Centre said about fuel prices? Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently reiterated that government policies had helped shield Indian consumers from global fuel price shocks.
He said the Centre's excise duty reductions had limited domestic fuel price increases to "around seven per cent against a 50-70 per cent surge globally".
Puri also praised state-run oil marketing companies BPCL, IOCL and HPCL for absorbing losses when international crude oil prices surged from $60-65 to $120 per barrel.
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