MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Nov 27 (IANS) India fought back with three wickets in the second session to put the brakes on New Zealand's progress, leaving the hosts at 131/4 at tea on the opening day of the second and final Test at Hagley Oval on Friday.

After going into lunch at 77/1, New Zealand appeared well placed to build a substantial total, with captain Tom Latham bringing up his 32nd Test half-century. However, India's pace attack struck in quick succession to remove Latham, Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra, turning the momentum in the visitors' favour.

Latham, who had resumed on 42, looked set for a big score before Akash Deep produced a fine delivery in the 42nd over. Bowling from wide of the crease, Akash angled the ball in before it held its line, drawing an outside edge that wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant collected. Latham departed for 59 off 128 balls, having struck six boundaries.

The breakthrough triggered a collapse as Kamboj dismissed Nicholls in the very next over. The left-hander, who made 16 off 46 balls, mistimed a pull shot against a short delivery and offered a top edge, which Akash Deep caught at long leg. Akash then struck again in the 44th over, getting Rachin Ravindra to edge a delivery that moved away off the seam to Pant. Ravindra departed without scoring, leaving New Zealand at 110/4.

India had to wait patiently for those breakthroughs despite creating several opportunities. Latham survived a couple of close calls, including a missed review for a possible leg-before decision, while Nicholls was also involved in a missed run-out chance. Latham reached his half-century in the 28th over, but the Indian bowlers continued to find movement off the surface.

New Zealand managed only 21 runs after slipping to 110/4, with Blundell and Mitchell negotiating the remainder of the session. Blundell was unbeaten on eight, while Mitchell was on six at the interval.

Akash Deep was India's most successful bowler with 2/23, while Kamboj and debutant Gurnoor Brar each claimed a wicket. Brar, who had taken the first-session wicket of Devon Conway, went into tea with figures of 1/31 from 10 overs.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 131/4 in 50 overs (Tom Latham 59, Devon Conway 31; Akash Deep 2-23, Gurnoor Brar 1-31, Anshul Kamboj 1-44) against India.