MENAFN - Trend News Agency)At least one person has died, 12 have been rescued, and three others remain missing after a Panama-flagged container ship capsized off the coast of Artemisa Province in western Cuba.

The Cuban Maritime Administration announced this on November 26.

According to the agency, 13 crew members have been located, including one who was found dead. The search for the three remaining crew members is ongoing.

The survivors are receiving medical attention and all necessary assistance in accordance with established protocols.

An interagency government commission has also been established to investigate the causes of the incident and coordinate search and rescue operations with the vessel's owners.