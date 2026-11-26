Сontainer Ship Ran Aground Off Coast Of Cuba
The Cuban Maritime Administration announced this on November 26.
According to the agency, 13 crew members have been located, including one who was found dead. The search for the three remaining crew members is ongoing.
The survivors are receiving medical attention and all necessary assistance in accordance with established protocols.
An interagency government commission has also been established to investigate the causes of the incident and coordinate search and rescue operations with the vessel's owners.
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