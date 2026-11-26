MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 27 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and J&K MLA Peerzada Muhammad Syed died at the age of 73.

Family sources said he passed away on Thursday evening.

He was a sitting member of the J&K legislative assembly from the Anantnag constituency. His 'Janaza' (Funeral Prayer) will be offered today at Damhala Achabal, Anantnag.

A prominent figure in Kashmir politics, Peerzada had scripted yet another comeback in the 2024 Assembly elections when he won from Anantnag, defeating PDP candidate Mehboob Beg by a margin of over 1,600 votes in 2024 assembly elections.

He took the oath as MLA on October 8, 2024. His political journey spanned three decades. He represented the Kokernag constituency in the Assembly in 1987, 2002 and 2008, and went on to head the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee as its President. A law graduate from the University of Kashmir, Peerzada was known for his polite behaviour, political acumen and deep connect at grassroots level.

He was first sworn in as minister on November 2, 2002, under the PDP–Congress coalition governments led first by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and later by Ghulam Nabi Azad. During this period, he held the Education portfolio alongside other departments such as Rural Development, Science & Technology, and Haj & Auqaf.

He was re-appointed to the cabinet following his 2008 election victory from Kokernag in the NC–Congress coalition government led by Omar Abdullah, serving primarily as Cabinet Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

He is the second sitting MLA to pass away after winning the 2024 assembly elections. BJP MLA from Nagrota assembly constituency of Jammu, Devender Rana, passed away on October 31, 2024, after winning the assembly elections. BJP later fielded his daughter, Devyani Rana, from Nagrota, and she won the 2025 bye election and is the sitting MLA from Nagrota now.

J&K Legislative Assembly has 90 members. At present, the ruling National Conference has 41, BJP 29, Congress 6, PDP 4, CPI M 1, Aam Aadmi Party 1, Awami Ittehad Party 1, Peoples Conference 1 and 6 independent candidates. Five independent candidates are supporting the Omar Abdullah headed National Conference government.