Kolkata and its neighbouring districts are expected to enjoy largely clear skies on Friday, November 27. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not indicated any significant possibility of rainfall across the city or nearby areas.

Residents of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and both North and South 24 Parganas can expect mostly sunny conditions, although a few areas may witness occasional cloud cover.

According to the IMD's Kolkata-Howrah centre, the minimum temperature in Kolkata could hover around 16 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach approximately 29 degrees Celsius. However, the Alipore weather office has indicated a slightly different range, forecasting a minimum of around 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum close to 26 degrees Celsius.

Early mornings and late evenings are likely to feel noticeably cooler. Light mist or haze may also appear in some places, but afternoon sunshine is expected to make the weather feel relatively warmer.

South Bengal Weather: Western Districts To Feel More Winter Chill

Most districts across South Bengal are expected to experience dry weather on November 27, with no rainfall warning in the forecast. Apart from Kolkata and its neighbouring areas, districts including Nadia, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and both East and West Midnapore are likely to enjoy predominantly sunny conditions.

However, the winter chill may be more noticeable in the western parts of the state. Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Jhargram and Paschim Bardhaman are expected to experience colder conditions, particularly during the early morning and nighttime hours.

Coastal districts, including East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas, are also likely to remain dry, with sunshine expected during the daytime. There is currently no significant indication of rain disrupting outdoor activities in these areas.

North Bengal Weather: Darjeeling And Kalimpong To Remain Colder

North Bengal is also expected to experience stable and dry weather on Friday, with no rainfall forecast across the region. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Malda and both North and South Dinajpur are likely to witness predominantly dry conditions.

The winter chill will remain more prominent in the Himalayan districts. Darjeeling is expected to experience considerably colder conditions than the plains, while Kalimpong will also retain its chilly morning and evening weather.

Meanwhile, the Dooars and adjoining plains of North Bengal may experience light fog during the early morning hours. However, the weather department has not issued any specific warning regarding dense fog at present.

The forecast also suggests that minimum temperatures across North Bengal are unlikely to witness any significant fluctuations over the next few days, indicating relatively stable winter conditions.