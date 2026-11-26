MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, two of the industry's largest trade shows, WT Middle East and World Vape Show, joined forces to launch the inaugural World Nicotine & Tobacco Awards 2026, recognizing achievements in product development and innovation. VOOPOO is proud to be among the brands recognized, with the DRAG 6 taking home the Best Mod award and its ARGUS Multi-Ohm Cartridge (MAGIC POD) named one of three finalists for Best Innovation.









The award-winning DRAG 6 brings together the GENE TT 3.0 chip and UFORCE-X TANK II, delivering up to 220W of adjustable output. Its Golden Triangle Airflow Structure, Precision Control Wheel and 1.66-inch TFT display combine performance with intuitive operation, reflecting VOOPOO's commitment to thoughtful product design. In response to users' usage habits, VOOPOO has also introduced the DRAG 6 External Edition, designed for two external 18650 batteries.

The recognition of MAGIC POD as a Best Innovation finalist highlights VOOPOO's commitment to pod technology. Featuring Multi-Core Electrode Technology, it combines three resistance options-0.4Ω, 0.7Ω and 1.0Ω-with iCOSM CODE 2.0, 30-Day Cleanness and 100 mL Endurance technologies. By matching the right resistance to different e-liquids, MAGIC POD can help reduce e-liquid consumption by up to 15% compared with standard cartridge. Users can visit the official MAGIC POD Savings Challenge page to calculate their potential e-liquid savings and enter a prize draw with a 100% win rate. More festive activities are also on the way.









Every award and recognition is made possible in part by the trust and support of users. Their evolving needs continue to inspire VOOPOO to push boundaries, refine technologies and create products with real user preferences in mind. At VOOPOO, innovation has always been about more than technology, it is about creating better experiences for users.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance. Affected by regulations and policies in different regions, the campaign is only available in selected countries and regions.

Company: VOOPOO

Contact Person: Victor Liu

Email:...

Telephone: 18501548754

Website:

City: Shenzhen

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



