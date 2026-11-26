MENAFN - IANS) Mexico City, Nov 27 (IANS) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticised the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for setting up channels to gather anonymous tips on organised crime and corrupt officials in Mexico, denouncing the move as a form of "interference."

"It is clearly a matter of interference," Sheinbaum told reporters during her daily press conference on Thursday.

She suggested that the DEA instead conduct a more in-depth investigation into who is behind fentanyl distribution in the United States and where the proceeds from drug sales end up, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mexico has its own investigative agencies, including the Attorney General's Office and Secretariat of Public Security, to tackle crime within its borders, she said.

"We work every day for peace and security in Mexico, while also helping to reduce the flow of illegal drugs into the United States," Sheinbaum said, referring to bilateral cooperation with the country's northern neighbor.

Her remarks came a day after DEA Administrator Terry Cole announced on the social platform X that several channels were available for people to anonymously submit information about the Sinaloa Cartel.

Cole called for information about cartel members and associates, officials providing material support to the cartels, and money laundering networks.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said that Washington was close to a trade deal with Mexico after his meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum in China.

Trump met Sheinbaum in Shenzhen, where leaders had gathered for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“In my meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, we are getting close to a deal,” Trump said. He gave no timetable or details of concessions by either side. Recounting what he told her about Mexico's trade surplus, he said,“I said, Claudia, we can't have you have a surplus. We're not going to let that happen.”

Trump said he and Sheinbaum were also working together on the drug cartels. He said he had told her he believed the cartels were running Mexico. He gave no account of her response and announced no new security measure as part of the trade discussions.