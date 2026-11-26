MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 27 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the country has no involvement in a drone attack that killed two Italians in Kuwait earlier on Thursday, saying Tehran is ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to investigate.

Araghchi made the remarks in separate phone calls with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

In the calls, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized that Iran "had no role or involvement whatsoever in the occurrence of this event," saying Iran is prepared to conduct a joint investigation with Kuwait and Italy to examine the details of the incident and identify its origin and the parties involved, Xinhua news agency reported.

Araghchi expressed regret to his Kuwaiti counterpart over the casualties and damage caused by the attack.

In his phone call with Tajani, the Iranian minister expressed regret over the deaths of two Italians, extending condolences and sympathy to the Italian government and people.

Tajani said Araghchi told him the drone "was absolutely not launched by Iranian armed forces, nor did it originate from Iran," according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Kuwaiti military spokesperson Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said earlier in a statement on social media platform X that the Kuwaiti forces had detected and engaged several "hostile drones" within the country's airspace and attributed them to Iran.

Al-Atwan said falling debris from the attacked facility killed two Italians, injured one Kuwaiti and one Pakistani, and caused material damage.

Earlier on Thursday, senior spokesman for Iran's armed forces Abolfazl Shekarchi also rejected Kuwait's claim about Iran's involvement in the attack, according to the semi-official Fars news agency, saying the Iranian Armed Forces had conducted no military or offensive operations in the region.