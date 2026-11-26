MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 27 (IANS) A powerful storm swept across the US East Coast on Thanksgiving Day, triggering flood warnings, causing flight delays and leaving more than 800,000 people without electricity.

High-wind and flood warnings were in effect from Virginia Beach to New York City, while Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, DC also experienced severe weather.

The storm forced the postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday, marking the first weather-related delay in the event's 100-year history, as an approaching storm threatened to bring strong winds and heavy rain, forcing organizers to move one of America's best-known holiday celebrations.

The parade, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving morning on Thursday, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on November 28, the city's emergency notification service announced Wednesday.

“Due to severe weather, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed to Saturday, 11/28, at 8:30 AM,” a media statement said.

Philadelphia also canceled its Thanksgiving Day parade, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 400 flights from, to or within the United States had been canceled by Thursday, while over 1,800 others were delayed, disrupting travel on one of the busiest days of the year.

As of 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, more than 800,000 customers across the country were without power. Virginia reported more than 181,000 customers left without power, followed by Maryland with over 172,000 and Pennsylvania with more than 136,000.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission issued an "Essential Water Use Only" request for its 1.9 million customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties in suburban Maryland, citing intermittent power disruptions associated with the storm.

Residents were urged to conserve water by using it only when necessary, limiting toilet flushing, and reducing the use of washing machines and dishwashers.

The National Weather Service warned that a powerful coastal storm would bring strong winds, heavy rainfall and significant coastal flooding to the East Coast through Friday. Meanwhile, a series of Pacific storms is expected to affect the West Coast into next week, bringing rain, mountain snow, strong winds, coastal flooding and high surf.