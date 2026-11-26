MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's trade turnover with China reached $17.5 billion in 2025, while freight transportation between the two countries through Kyrgyzstan increased more than 50-fold from 2020, highlighting the growing importance of regional transport corridors, according to a report by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

The report, titled Central Asia's Transport Links with China, said cargo transportation along the multimodal China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan route reached 1.8 million metric tons in 2025, compared with 33,700 metric tons in 2020.

According to Trend 's calculations based on the EDB's figures, freight volumes along this route rose approximately 53.4-fold over five years, representing an increase of around 1.77 million metric tons, or approximately 5,240%.

Under the existing arrangement, cargo is transported by rail across China before being transferred to trucks in Kyrgyzstan for onward delivery to Uzbekistan. The EDB noted that this multimodal route has become an increasingly important channel for trade between China and Uzbekistan.

The growth comes amid a broader expansion in regional trade. Trade between China and the five Central Asian countries nearly tripled between 2020 and 2025, rising from $23.5 billion to almost $70 billion. China's share of the region's total merchandise trade increased from 17–18% in 2020–2021 to nearly 30% in 2025, making it Central Asia's leading foreign trade partner.

Uzbekistan accounted for approximately one-quarter of the region's trade with China in 2025, based on its $17.5 billion turnover and the regional total of nearly $70 billion. Kazakhstan remained China's largest trading partner in Central Asia, accounting for approximately half of the region's trade with the country.

The EDB also highlighted the scale of freight movement across the region. A total of 51 million metric tons of cargo was transported between Central Asia and China by rail and road in 2025. Rail accounted for 35.6 million metric tons, while road transport handled 15.4 million metric tons.

Rail accounted for approximately 69.8% of total freight volumes, compared with 30.2% for road transport. Kazakhstan handled around 84% of the overall freight flows, reflecting its central position in regional rail and road connectivity with China.

For Uzbekistan, one of the key projects expected to reshape transport links is the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. The planned 523-kilometer line will connect Kashgar in China with Andijan in Uzbekistan through Kyrgyzstan. Around 50 kilometers of the route will pass through Uzbek territory.

According to the EDB, the railway's estimated freight capacity will reach 7 million metric tons annually under the initial single-track configuration and could increase to 20 million metric tons following the construction of a second track. The project is intended to establish a more direct transport connection between the three countries and provide additional opportunities for freight movement toward other regional markets.

The EDB also identified the development of modern warehouses, border-crossing infrastructure and more efficient logistics services as important conditions for sustaining growth in road freight transportation. A shortage of modern Class A warehouses across Central Asia could constrain the further expansion of international road transport.

The EDB attributed the expansion of road freight transportation to the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, which increasingly require transport services for smaller consignments. The liberalization of international road transport agreements, China's accession to international transport conventions and the digitalization of cross-border procedures have also facilitated cargo movement.

The report further noted that freight flows between Central Asia and China continued to increase in 2026, with rail transportation rising 8% year over year to 31.8 million metric tons in January-October.