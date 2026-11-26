MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Acetic Acid Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% from 2027 to 2032, with Asia-Pacific remaining the largest and fastest-growing regional market.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global acetic acid market 21.46 million tons in 2026 to 22.45 million tons in 2027, reaching 27.78 million tons by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.35% during 2027–2032. Strong demand for vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) and steady purified terephthalic acid (PTA) capacity additions across Asia continue to support consumption, while the growing use of acetate-ester solvents in high-solids coatings is expanding the demand base. Producers are also exploring bio-based production routes to meet evolving low-carbon requirements. However, fluctuations in methanol feedstock costs and new tariff measures on Chinese exports are putting pressure on profit margins, making feedstock security and effective pricing strategies increasingly important for long-term growth.

Acetic Acid Market Emerging Trends:

Rising Appetite for Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Vinyl acetate monomer remains one of the biggest outlets for acetic acid, and fresh polymer and polyvinyl alcohol capacity in China is keeping that pull strong. Because these materials end up in adhesives, coatings, and water-soluble films, suppliers with a dependable role in these chains stand to gain the most.

Consistent Expansion of PTA Capacity Across Asia

New purified terephthalic acid plants coming online in Asia are opening practical sales opportunities, since acetic acid serves as a key process solvent in PTA production. Producers that lock in a clear supply role in these projects are better placed to turn downstream growth into real volumes.

Growing Role of Acetate-Ester Solvents in High-Solids Coatings

As coating makers move toward high-solids formulations, demand for acetate-ester solvents is picking up, which in turn lifts acetic acid requirements at ester producers. The final volume depends on both how much coating is produced and how much solvent each formulation uses.

Acetic Acid Industry Segments:

By Derivative

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Ethyl Acetate

Acetic Anhydride

Other Derivatives

By Production Route



Methanol Carbonylation Acetaldehyde Oxidation

Ethylene Oxidation

Bio-based Fermentation

By Application

Adhesives, Paints and Coatings

Plastics and Polymers

Food and Beverage

Textile

Medical

Other Applications

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle-East and Africa

Acetic Acid Market Share by Region :

Asia-Pacific Stays at the Forefront

Asia-Pacific continues to anchor global consumption and is also set to expand the fastest. New acetic acid and acetate solvent plants in China, which link acid output directly with downstream manufacturing, are reinforcing the region's leading position.

Feedstock Integration Supports North American Supply

In North America, producers are leaning on integrated methanol supply, including joint-venture arrangements on the Gulf Coast, to secure feedstock and keep operations steady even when input markets fluctuate.

Energy Costs Weigh on European Production

Europe is dealing with high energy costs that are squeezing local acetic acid production, with some large facilities being idled. This is pushing buyers to look more closely at imports and alternative sources.

“The Acetic Acid Market is growing as vinyl acetate monomer and purified terephthalic acid production expands, high-solids coating formulations gain traction, and bio-based supply pathways take shape. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across derivatives, production routes, and applications, providing decision makers with insights to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Acetic Acid Companies

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

INEOS

Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd.

Kingboard Holdings

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PetroChina Company Limited

SABIC

Sekab

Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Huayi Energy Chemical Co., Ltd.



Sipchem Company

Tanfac Industries Ltd

Wacker Chemie AG

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited

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About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

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