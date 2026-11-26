Acetic Acid Market Volume To Hit 27.78 Mn Tons By 2032 Supported By Rising VAM Demand And Capacity Expansion Across Asia-Pacific, Says Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, India, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global acetic acid market 21.46 million tons in 2026 to 22.45 million tons in 2027, reaching 27.78 million tons by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.35% during 2027–2032. Strong demand for vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) and steady purified terephthalic acid (PTA) capacity additions across Asia continue to support consumption, while the growing use of acetate-ester solvents in high-solids coatings is expanding the demand base. Producers are also exploring bio-based production routes to meet evolving low-carbon requirements. However, fluctuations in methanol feedstock costs and new tariff measures on Chinese exports are putting pressure on profit margins, making feedstock security and effective pricing strategies increasingly important for long-term growth.
Acetic Acid Market Emerging Trends:
Rising Appetite for Vinyl Acetate Monomer
Vinyl acetate monomer remains one of the biggest outlets for acetic acid, and fresh polymer and polyvinyl alcohol capacity in China is keeping that pull strong. Because these materials end up in adhesives, coatings, and water-soluble films, suppliers with a dependable role in these chains stand to gain the most.
Consistent Expansion of PTA Capacity Across Asia
New purified terephthalic acid plants coming online in Asia are opening practical sales opportunities, since acetic acid serves as a key process solvent in PTA production. Producers that lock in a clear supply role in these projects are better placed to turn downstream growth into real volumes.
Growing Role of Acetate-Ester Solvents in High-Solids Coatings
As coating makers move toward high-solids formulations, demand for acetate-ester solvents is picking up, which in turn lifts acetic acid requirements at ester producers. The final volume depends on both how much coating is produced and how much solvent each formulation uses.
Acetic Acid Industry Segments:
By Derivative
- Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)
- Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)
- Ethyl Acetate
- Acetic Anhydride
- Other Derivatives
By Production Route
- Methanol Carbonylation Acetaldehyde Oxidation
- Ethylene Oxidation
- Bio-based Fermentation
By Application
- Adhesives, Paints and Coatings
- Plastics and Polymers
- Food and Beverage
- Textile
- Medical
- Other Applications
By Geography
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle-East and Africa
Acetic Acid Market Share by Region :
Asia-Pacific Stays at the Forefront
Asia-Pacific continues to anchor global consumption and is also set to expand the fastest. New acetic acid and acetate solvent plants in China, which link acid output directly with downstream manufacturing, are reinforcing the region's leading position.
Feedstock Integration Supports North American Supply
In North America, producers are leaning on integrated methanol supply, including joint-venture arrangements on the Gulf Coast, to secure feedstock and keep operations steady even when input markets fluctuate.
Energy Costs Weigh on European Production
Europe is dealing with high energy costs that are squeezing local acetic acid production, with some large facilities being idled. This is pushing buyers to look more closely at imports and alternative sources.
“The Acetic Acid Market is growing as vinyl acetate monomer and purified terephthalic acid production expands, high-solids coating formulations gain traction, and bio-based supply pathways take shape. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across derivatives, production routes, and applications, providing decision makers with insights to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.
Acetic Acid Companies
- Celanese Corporation
- Daicel Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited
- INEOS
- Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Kingboard Holdings
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- PetroChina Company Limited
- SABIC
- Sekab
- Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Huayi Energy Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sipchem Company
- Tanfac Industries Ltd
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited
Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence Database:Diesel Fuel Market Size High Purity Quartz Market Share Specialty Chemicals Market Growth Nickel Market Trends Photoresist Industry
About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence.
Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree.
Learn more at mordorintelligence.com CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment