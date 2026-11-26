MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSC Holdings Ltd. (“DSC” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: DSC), the AI application infrastructure for China's used car industry, today announced a vehicle-sourcing partnership with Japanese automotive trading company JAPANCARS CO., LTD. (“JAPANCARS”). The partnership went live on November 18, 2026, and is conducted through DASOUCHE PTE. LTD., the Company's Singapore-based overseas headquarters. JAPANCARS operates JAPANCARS Exporter Platform, a vehicle export marketplace serving dealers worldwide. Through the partnership, JAPANCARS and its dealer clients can tap directly into the vast inventory offered by Chinese used car dealers, marking a significant step in DSC's effort to connect China's used car supply with global distribution networks.

For China's used car industry, this partnership builds a direct and efficient route to overseas markets. China's massive used car supply is spread across several hundred thousand dealers, nearly all of which are small and mid-sized independent businesses, which makes cross-border used car trades difficult and inefficient. Few dealers have reliable relationships with overseas buyers, and most lack the standardized vehicle data, language capabilities and fulfillment capacity that cross-border trade demands. As a long-time partner to China's used car dealers, DSC aims to remove those barriers. Its platform gives dealers a consolidated point of entry to overseas marketplaces, allowing them to reach buyers worldwide without painstakingly building export channels of their own. The result is a shift from piecemeal, one-to-one transactions to a scaled channel connecting hundreds of thousands of Chinese dealers with buyers around the world. This partnership with JAPANCARS is expected to contribute to DSC's digitalization solutions revenue and drive demand for related transaction services.

JAPANCARS has built a well-established automotive trading business spanning Japan, Southeast Asia and North America, serving more than 2,500 dealers in 46 countries to date. International dealers seeking to purchase inventory across multiple Chinese sellers have typically needed to reach out to each of the sellers separately. This partnership with DSC gives JAPANCARS' worldwide clients one place to browse China's deep pool of vehicle inventory and source the models that suit their local demand.

“International expansion is a clear, long-term strategy for DSC,” said Liyu Zhang, Senior Vice President of DSC.“Teaming up with JAPANCARS to bring high-quality Chinese used cars to overseas buyers is an encouraging start. We will keep equipping our dealers to sell abroad, smoothing their path into international markets, and helping China's used cars build a strong presence worldwide.”

“Used car exports hinge on understanding overseas demand and local pricing,” said Terry On, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JAPANCARS.“Through our partnership with DSC, we act as a conduit, helping overseas buyers find the right Chinese used cars for their markets while showing Chinese dealers which models can sell abroad.”

About DSC

DSC is the AI application infrastructure for China's used car industry. Since 2021, DSC has consistently held more than 90% market share in operating systems for China's used car dealers, according to CIC, giving it deep connections with dealers nationwide and exclusive access to massive, granular, real-time industry data. Building on this digital infrastructure, DSC provides used car dealers with essential transaction services across their workflows. DSC's platform also engages and benefits thousands of dealer collaborators, including used car inspectors, transporters and other internet platform service providers, forming an ecosystem with used car dealers at its center.

About JAPANCARS

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Kanagawa Prefecture, JAPANCARS is a B2B exporter and trader of new and used vehicles, serving customers worldwide from its base in Japan. Its JAPANCARS Exporter Platform gives clients direct access to used car auctions, where they can choose from tens of thousands of vehicles on offer each day, with JAPANCARS supporting them through bidding, condition inspection and shipping.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the future direction of the parties' cooperation and plans to launch related services. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements and the progress of execution. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in these statements. Except as required by law, DSC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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