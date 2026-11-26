MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 27 (IANS) Indian American Congresswoman-elect Pia Dandiya recalled the Indian dishes she once resented at her family's Thanksgiving table, saying they now symbolise what she values about America, as community leaders marked the holiday with messages of gratitude, service and belonging.

Dandiya, elected to represent Florida's 22nd Congressional District, wrote on Thursday that her childhood Thanksgiving meals combined turkey and traditional accompaniments with Indian side dishes.

“I used to resent the sneaking in of Indian dishes into this meal, but now it represents the best of Thanksgiving to me,” she wrote on her campaign account.

For Dandiya, the combination represented the freedom to take pride in both her family's origins and its future in the United States.

“My parents believed in it when they came here, and I believe in it today,” she wrote, adding that she was grateful for the opportunity to serve her home state.

Other leaders focused on people facing hardship during a holiday associated with family gatherings and shared meals.

California Congressman Ami Bera urged people to remember households struggling to afford food, heating and housing.

“My hope is that we show kindness, look after one another, and come together as a country,” he wrote.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke of tables with too little food, empty seats left by missing loved ones and neighbors uncertain whether they would have a safe place to eat.

“May this Thanksgiving remind us not only of what we have, but of what we're capable of changing together,” he wrote.

California Congressman Ro Khanna thanked his community for the opportunity to serve, while Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi encouraged people to appreciate loved ones and help those in need.

Washington Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal expressed gratitude for representing her district and wished people“joy, a good meal, and rest.”

Michigan Congressman Shri Thanedar thanked his family and loved ones and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve in Congress. Virginia Congressman Suhas Subramanyam shared a family photograph with his greeting.

Arizona Congressman-elect Amish Shah, elected from the state's 1st District, said he was grateful to call Arizona home and wished people a meaningful celebration with loved ones.

Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller thanked families, neighbors, volunteers and public servants who support others throughout the year.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi offered a message for people grieving during the holiday.

“For those missing loved ones around the Thanksgiving table, may this day land gently & with comforting memories,” she wrote.

FBI Director Kash Patel thanked bureau personnel, law enforcement partners, first responders and military members spending Thanksgiving away from their families. He also acknowledged the families supporting those on duty.

Second Lady Usha Vance reposted Vice President JD Vance's Thanksgiving greeting. The vice president separately said their family had served lunch to troops at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on Wednesday, an event also documented by the White House.

“It's always important, especially today, to give thanks for those who serve our great nation,” he wrote.

Former assistant attorney general for civil rights Harmeet K. Dhillon described Thanksgiving as her favorite holiday. She wrote about spending it with her mother and her mother's two dogs, with a North Carolina pecan pie among the dishes.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris shared a video about Thanksgiving cooking and hosting, including her signature dish and her husband's onion goggles.

The Indian Embassy in Washington posted a Thanksgiving greeting, while diaspora organization Indiaspora thanked its members, partners, contributors, volunteers and staff.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai offered a lighter contribution on Thanksgiving Eve, sharing a dessert-stacking game called One More Pie and challenging players to beat his high score.