MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) A threatening email naming Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence Jalsa and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Mumbai concert has triggered a security alert in the city.

The message warned of grenade attacks for 30 days if Diljit Dosanjh's show goes ahead. The email, received by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, reportedly named many key locations, including the Mayor's office at the BMC headquarters, the Mumbai Metro network and other important places across the city.

The threat also specifically targeted Diljit's concert scheduled to be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Friday. According to the contents of the email, the sender warned that the Mumbai concert should not take place and threatened an attack at the venue if the event went ahead.

The message reportedly warned that Mumbai would face grenade attacks for 30 consecutive days following the concert. It also mentioned a possible drone attack at the venue and claimed that IED attacks could take place at Metro stations between November 27 and December 31.

The email further referred to Khalistan and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and named organisations including Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada) and the Khalistan National Army.

Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, was also named among the alleged targets. Following the threat, security agencies and Mumbai Police conducted searches at the locations mentioned in the email. No suspicious object was found during the searches, while authorities continued to investigate the source and credibility of the threat.

The latest warning comes after similar threat emails in recent weeks had reportedly mentioned Amitabh Bachchan's residence and the venue of Diljit's Mumbai concert.

Recently, after Amitabh Bachchan was seen greeting fans from behind bulletproof glass outside his Mumbai bungalow, reports emerged that the veteran actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan had received death threats allegedly linked to gangster Goldy Dhillon.

Dhillon, in a social media post, reportedly claimed that the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested two of his alleged associates, Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh, from Mumbai

He asserted that the arrests had not derailed an alleged plan to target the veteran actor.

In the post, Dhillon also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and claimed that those responsible would never be forgiven. He further issued a warning against people who, according to him, speak against the Sikh community, stating that they would be held accountable irrespective of which country they were in.

The post specifically named Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek and warned that even bulletproof glass would not protect them.

–IANS

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