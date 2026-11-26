Robert S. Michael, A Westford, MA Resident, Joins The Board Of Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Westborough, MA, November 26, 2026 -- Robert S. Michael, a Westford, MA resident, has joined the board of Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to repurpose discarded furniture and provide it to charities and individuals in need. The organization is based in Westborough, MA and shares facilities with Mark's Moving & Storage.
Michael had a lengthy career as an Information Technology executive with IBM and pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, he was the co-owner/Partner of SailboatsToGo, a sailboat Sail kit manufacturing company.
Michae noted,“Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation is helping shift the tide for those in need. I am excited to join the board of an organization that makes a strong effort to repurpose new and discarded furniture and provide it to charities and individuals in need throughout Greater Boston.”
Mark Silverman, founder of Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation, asserted“Robert Michael is another person who is at the center of the community and a successful business leader who will help us expand our mission to gather and distribute furniture to those in need. We are delighted to have his insight and enthusiasm.”
About Mark's Moving & Storage:
Mark's Moving & Storage's nonprofit division, Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to repurpose discarded furniture and provide it to charities and individuals in need. Since 2011, the foundation and its partners have distributed thousands of pieces of repurposed furniture. More than one million pounds of furniture have been donated to individuals and local charities, including the United Way of Tri-County and Household Goods.
For more information, to volunteer or donate, visit
Michael had a lengthy career as an Information Technology executive with IBM and pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, he was the co-owner/Partner of SailboatsToGo, a sailboat Sail kit manufacturing company.
Michae noted,“Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation is helping shift the tide for those in need. I am excited to join the board of an organization that makes a strong effort to repurpose new and discarded furniture and provide it to charities and individuals in need throughout Greater Boston.”
Mark Silverman, founder of Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation, asserted“Robert Michael is another person who is at the center of the community and a successful business leader who will help us expand our mission to gather and distribute furniture to those in need. We are delighted to have his insight and enthusiasm.”
About Mark's Moving & Storage:
Mark's Moving & Storage's nonprofit division, Mark's Northeastern Furniture Foundation, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to repurpose discarded furniture and provide it to charities and individuals in need. Since 2011, the foundation and its partners have distributed thousands of pieces of repurposed furniture. More than one million pounds of furniture have been donated to individuals and local charities, including the United Way of Tri-County and Household Goods.
For more information, to volunteer or donate, visit
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