Hong Kong - Nov. 26, 2026 - Selecting a manufacturing partner for elastomer-to-plastic assemblies requires verifying whether the supplier controls substrate heat deflection, multi-axis transfer tooling, and interfacial adhesion inside an integrated LSR molding operation. When one engineering team designs the multi-shot tool, builds the rotary turntable or index-plate mechanism, and validates bond strength in-house, OEM product teams remove manual adhesive steps. That single-cell workflow also tightens assembly tolerances across medical, infant-care, automotive, and industrial components.

Material Compatibility and Thermal-Mismatch Risks in Thermoplastic-to-Silicone Bonding

Successful thermoplastic-to-silicone overmolding depends on reconciling two opposite thermal processes inside the same molding cell. Engineering thermoplastics such as polycarbonate (PC), polyamide with 30% glass fiber (PA/30%GF), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), and copolyester (Tritan) solidify by cooling inside a chilled cavity. Liquid silicone rubber cures by heat-activated platinum crosslinking inside a hot cavity, so the rigid plastic first shot must support clamping loads and vulcanization heat without warping or sinking. Substrate geometry must resist thermal creep during curing.

Durable adhesion at the elastomer-to-plastic boundary comes from combining chemical self-bonding silicone grades or plasma and primer preparation with mechanical interlocks such as through-holes, dovetail channels, and perimeter shutoff ribs. During pre-tooling Design for Manufacturing (DFM), tooling engineers calculate differential shrinkage between the rigid substrate and the curing silicone so the elastomer seals tightly against the plastic wall. Proper shutoff land pressure also stops silicone flash from bleeding onto cosmetic plastic surfaces and prevents delamination during sterilization or thermal cycling. Mold-flow simulation confirms these pressure profiles before steel cutting begins.

Multi-Component Tooling Architectures: Index Plates, Turntables, and Rotating Stack Molds

Moving a freshly molded thermoplastic substrate into the silicone cavity without human touch or positional drift requires rigid multi-shot mold kinematics. After founding in Hong Kong in 1988, Hongrita started multi-material tooling research in 2003 and achieved liquid silicone rubber molding breakthroughs in 2012. Over 20 years of multi-component development led to Hongrita's 2025 completion of its first multi-component cubic mold and multi-component rotating stack mold. Hongrita also holds recognition as a China Key Backbone Enterprise of Precision Injection Moulds.

High-volume two-shot and three-shot cells rely on multi-component index plate tooling, self-developed rotary turntables, and auxiliary side-injection units that convert standard single-shot presses into multi-material systems. In a documented 4+4-cavity 2K orange peeler mold combining rigid PC with LSR on a 45-second cycle, index-plate ejection, linear gear motion, and index-plate rotation transfer the substrate between stations. This automated transfer keeps shutoff edges flash-free and preserves residual substrate warmth for chemical bonding.

The same kinematic precision applies across diverse multi-polymer and silicone configurations. Documented production tools at Hongrita include 4+4-cavity 2K LSR pacifier molds running on a 45-second cycle and 16+16-cavity POM-plus-TPE index-plate molds cycling in 20 seconds. Additional multi-shot systems include 4+4+4-cavity PC-plus-ABS-plus-TPE thumbwheel tools cycling in 22 seconds and 1+1+1-cavitation three-component magnifier molds with in-mold assembly cycling in 45 seconds. Keeping mold design, in-house valve cold-runner machining, and turntable integration under one roof keeps core registration within microns across millions of cycles.

Sector-Specific Overmolding Requirements Across Medical, Infant Care, and Industrial Parts

Maternal, Infant, and Medical Assemblies Under Regulated Hygiene Controls

Healthcare and infant-care brands use bi-component LSR injection molding to bond soft, biocompatible silicone valves, cushions, and membranes directly onto rigid plastic housings in a single automated cycle. Eliminating primers or manual glue lines removes volatile organic compounds and microscopic crevices where bacteria could collect. This clean interface is essential for respiratory masks, nasal masks, medical syringes, blood glucose monitors, breast pumps, feeding bottles, baby cups, pacifiers, and baby tableware.

Producing these hygienic assemblies requires regulated clean workshops, BPA-free food-grade molding and assembly cells, and controlled post-curing and flow-hole trimming processes. Certified to ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 with FDA registration, Hongrita expanded its medical manufacturing footprint with a dedicated Zhongshan medical production facility launched in 2024. Technical consultations at medical exhibitions such as CMEF 2026 in Shanghai further connect early DFM feasibility with validated medical and infant-care mass production.

Industrial Measuring Housings and Automotive Sealing Components

Industrial instrumentation and electric-vehicle systems rely on LSR molding when housings, brackets, and electrical connectors must seal against dust and water across extreme temperatures from -50°C to 250°C. Compared with thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), platinum-cured LSR holds low compression set in harsh outdoor and under-hood environments. On 2K LSR scanner rear housings and 2-cavity PC/ABS-plus-TPE industrial measuring instrument brackets cycling in 45 seconds, two-shot molding delivers waterproof sealing and dimensional accuracy within ±0.002 millimeters.

Automotive and new-energy programs apply this multi-material discipline to metal-insert LSR electric-vehicle fuses produced on automated robotic cells with 100% secondary vulcanization. Comparable precision governs 64-cavity LSR wire harness plugs cycling in 20 seconds and VDI 19.1 workshop 3K sensors. Combining metal terminals or glass-filled thermoplastics with LSR injection molding inside one automated cell reduces secondary handling and stabilizes leak-test yields under IATF 16949 quality management.

Evaluating Turnkey Equipment Integration and In-House Verification Laboratories

A dependable LSR molding supplier integrates patented molds, customized molding machines, self-developed turntables, robotic part handling, vision detection cameras, and digital management software into one coordinated production cell. Before T1 trials begin, electrical and automation engineers program KUKA or FANUC robots to match the mold's index-plate sequence. Substrates then move from the first cavity to the silicone station without manual contact. Avoiding skin oils, shop dust, and transfer delays protects interfacial bond strength on every shot.

Pre-release validation also requires multi-disciplinary laboratory testing inside the molding facility. Hongrita operates seven specialized laboratories covering optical measurement, physical measurement, environmental testing, reliability testing, baby-care product testing, microbiological experiments, and physical-and-chemical raw-material analysis. These R&D and material-testing capabilities earned a 2021 USA R&D 100 Innovation Award and a 2022 Geneva International Invention Award Gold Medal for Germ Repellent Silicone Rubber (GRSR).

Running non-contact optical CMM scans, peel-adhesion pulls, thermal-shock aging, and microbiological hygiene checks in-house shortens corrective loops during mold qualification. If an overmolded seal shows edge lift or dimensional shrinkage after secondary vulcanization, tooling and process engineers can adjust shutoff land pressure, venting depth, or curing temperature profiles. Published technical guides on in-mold welding and multi-component indexing also support engineering reviews. Every parameter is verified before locking the production control plan.

Qualification Checklist and Project Scoping with an Integrated Overmolding Supplier

When auditing an overmolding partner, sourcing and engineering teams should inspect multi-shot toolmaking standards, in-house valve cold-runner capability, rotary turntable and side-injection integration, and ISO 13485 or IATF 16949 certifications. Across six manufacturing sites and a workforce of about 2,500 people, Hongrita pairs Zhongshan R&D and multi-component engineering with Shenzhen precision moldmaking. Its Penang, Malaysia facilities provide dedicated Southeast Asian tooling and molding capacity for global brand clients.

To scope a thermoplastic-to-silicone or metal-insert LSR molding program with Hongrita, send 3D CAD assemblies, substrate resin candidates, and target annual volumes to Hongrita team. Engineering teams can review full multi-component and silicone manufacturing capabilities at .

About Us



Founded in 1988, Hongrita is a leading global provider of multi‐material and LSR precision moulding solutions, operating six smart manufacturing facilities across Asia. With strong expertise in multi‐component moulds and integrated moulding systems, Hongrita supports top brands in medical, infant care, industrial, automotive, and smart‐tech sectors. Driven by innovation and Industry 4.0 upgrades, the company delivers high‐value, sustainable moulding solutions backed by award‐winning smart‐factory capabilities.