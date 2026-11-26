MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this on its website.

According to the SSU, the suspect is a mobilized serviceman from Lviv who was directing enemy fire at the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Donetsk region.

The investigation established that Russian intelligence operatives recruited the serviceman using a so-called“honey trap” tactic.

To do so, they used AI to generate several photographs of women and created fake accounts using these images on dating websites and in themed social media chats.

“In this way, Russian operatives made contact with the mobilized serviceman when he was looking for an intimate relationship on specialized online platforms,” the SSU said.

According to the investigation, after establishing close contact with the“women”, the serviceman began passing the enemy the locations of Ukrainian troops in exchange for a promise of a meeting with his online acquaintance.

It was established that one of the“contacts” introduced herself as a medical worker with the National Guard of Ukraine and promised him a date if he provided the coordinates of his Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade deployed in the Sloviansk sector.

According to the investigation, in addition to recording the locations of personnel deployment sites, he used his phone camera to photograph ammunition depots and concentrations of military equipment belonging to a Ukrainian Army formation.

SSU officers exposed him before he could carry out further assignments and detained him at his place of service.

At the same time, the locations of Defense Forces units within the Russian informant's surveillance range were secured.

arrests suspected Russian agent posing as volunteer to direct strikes on Kramators

During searches, officers seized the suspect's smartphone, which contained evidence of his activities in the interests of the Russian Federation, the SSU said.

Investigators formally notified the detainee that he was suspected of committing an offence under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, deployment or location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to eight years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and determine whether the suspect's actions may also be classified as high treason.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the SSU's military counterintelligence unit in the Kharkiv region, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the command of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, foiled a contract killing targeting the head of one of the largest classified units of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Photo: SSU