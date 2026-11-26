MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) has been awarded a government-to-government (G2G) contract by the Ministry of National Defence of Guatemala for six Senator APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) vehicles manufactured by Roshel, a Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Brampton, Ontario. The G2G contract demonstrates the growing international demand for Canadian defence and security solutions, and the vital role exports play in strengthening Canada's defence industrial base. G2G contracts enable Canadian companies like Roshel to scale production, sustain highly skilled jobs, and invest in advanced capabilities.

Roshel is one of the world's premier manufacturers of armoured vehicles and protected mobility solutions, serving military, law enforcement and security organisations in allied and partner nations around the world. With more than 2,700 vehicles deployed in Ukraine alone, Roshel's platforms are combat-proven in some of the world's most demanding environments. The Roshel Senator APC combines high levels of crew protection, mobility and reliability, making it well suited for peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance and security operations. Through its export growth, Roshel is strengthening Canada's defence industrial base and supporting Canadian jobs, supply chains and advanced manufacturing.

This G2G contract builds on CCC's Memorandum of Understanding with the Guatemalan defence ministry. Signed in June 2026, the MoU established a government-to-government framework for Canadian defence and security exports and strengthened bilateral defence procurement cooperation.

It identifies priority areas for collaboration including air and land mobility, surveillance, training, cyber, and logistics, creating new opportunities for Guatemala to access proven Canadian capabilities. It also builds on an established defence relationship between the two countries, including the delivery of a De Havilland Canada Twin Otter Classic 300-G aircraft to support medical evacuation, disaster relief, and humanitarian assistance missions in Guatemala.

Through its government-to-government (G2G) contracting model, CCC helps advance Canada's defence industrial strategy by connecting Canadian defence and security companies to trusted foreign government buyers. Every G2G contract includes an assurance of contract performance backed by the government of Canada, reducing procurement risk while ensuring transparency and accountability.