MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) with the support of the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) is advancing the development of a proposed Caribbean E-Mobility Fund through the regional launch of a consultancy that will design a financing mechanism to accelerate the transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient transportation across the Bank's Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs).

The consultancy, being undertaken by pManifold Business Solutions, will assess the region's electric vehicle market, engage stakeholders, identify investment opportunities and develop recommendations for the Fund's structure, governance, financing arrangements and resource mobilisation. The launch coincides with activities to mark CARICOM Energy Month and World Sustainable Transport Day.

The initiative is apt and timely as it responds to a significant opportunity for the Caribbean's energy transition. Transportation accounts for approximately 39 percent of fuel consumption across CARICOM Member States, increasing dependence on imported petroleum and exposure to international price volatility. Expanding electric mobility can help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and fuel imports, strengthen energy security, support national climate commitments and create new sustainable opportunities for businesses and workers.

The proposed Fund will help Caribbean countries transition to electric transportation by providing technical support and financing. It will focus on two main areas. The first will help countries develop the policies, regulations, technical expertise and institutional capacity needed to support electric vehicle adoption, including guidance on battery recycling and disposal. The second will provide financing for electric vehicles, charging stations, cleaner public and commercial transport fleets, and improvements to electricity networks. Together, these measures aim to make electric transportation more affordable, expand charging infrastructure and ensure electricity systems can support the transition. The Fund will be designed to respond to the different needs, resources and circumstances of CDB's BMCs.

The consultancy will include a regional market assessment and pre-feasibility study; stakeholder consultations across participating countries; preparation of a Green Climate Fund (GCF) concept note; recommendations on the Fund's operational and financing arrangements; and a resource mobilisation and partner engagement strategy.

Stakeholder participation will help identify investable demand, barriers faced by beneficiaries, suitable financing instruments, and the policy, institutional and technical conditions required for implementation. Governments, utilities, regulators, transport operators, financial institutions, investors, regional organisations, technical institutions, civil society and communities are encouraged to contribute to this regional initiative by identifying national priorities, sharing information on existing initiatives, and investment opportunities.

The proposed Caribbean E-Mobility Fund is being developed as a regional, multi-donor financing facility aligned with the Caribbean's wider sustainable energy and climate resilience priorities. The consultancy marks an important step towards establishing a practical mechanism capable of supporting electric mobility investment at scale.