MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Central Bank of Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Mia Amor Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, has stressed that events unfolding thousands of miles from Barbados can have consequences that reach directly into the pockets of households, influencing the price of food, gas, electricity, borrowing, and even the availability of goods.

The prime minister drew these linkages as she delivered the 51st Sir Winston Scott Memorial Lecture, where she spoke on the topic“Friends of All, Satellites of None: Multilateralism and Economic Sovereignty in a Fragmenting World.”

Mottley argued that economic sovereignty is not an abstract concept reserved for policymakers, but rather one that has implications for everyday life.

“For a family in St Lucy or Christ Church, rivalry between the great powers may sound very far away. But, my friends, it is not far away at all,” she asserted. “It turns up in the price of groceries, in the light bill, in the interest on a car loan, in whether a job is secure, and in what opportunities a young person finds when they leave school,” the prime minister added, pointing out that as a small, open economy, Barbados depends heavily on international markets for food, fuel, technology, equipment, and other goods. It also relies on tourism, foreign investment, and international financial relationships to support economic activity.

That interconnectedness provides opportunities, but Mottley explained it also means that disruptions elsewhere can quickly become local concerns.

Shipping disruptions, for example, can affect freight costs and delivery times, while changes in international energy markets can influence the cost of importing fuel. Mottley noted that these vulnerabilities are not simply the result of a country's economic policies, but a reflection of its exposure to developments beyond its control.

“We import most of what we eat and almost all the fuel we have relied on. Tourism earns our foreign exchange from visitors whose plans depend on their own incomes, on how many airline seats are available, and on how confident they feel about the world.”

The prime minister further highlighted the importance of building resilience by reducing excessive dependence on individual suppliers, markets, and sources of financing. In the energy sector, for example, she said greater use of renewable energy could help reduce exposure to international fuel-price fluctuations while supporting the country's foreign exchange position.

“Clean, reliable, competitively priced renewable energy can reduce our exposure to world oil prices and strengthen our external accounts,” Mottley said, while identifying food security as another area of opportunity. While Barbados cannot produce everything it consumes, the prime minister argued that increasing domestic production where economically viable, reducing waste, and strengthening regional supply chains could help improve resilience.

“The aim is not self-sufficiency for its own sake. It is resilience at a price our people can afford.” Mottley also highlighted the importance of maintaining international reserves, which provide a buffer against external shocks and help ensure that essential imports can continue to be financed.

As of November 23, Barbados held approximately BDS 2.88 billion in international reserves, equivalent to about 23 weeks of imports. Mottley described the reserves as an important cushion but stressed that their purpose was practical rather than symbolic.

“They are insurance, paid for by the sacrifices of the Barbadian people. Their purpose is to make sure that food, medicine, and fuel keep coming in, and that we keep paying our legitimate bills, when the world turns less friendly.”

Ultimately, prime minister Mottley suggested that economic resilience is about ensuring that international disruptions do not unnecessarily undermine the ability of households, businesses, and the government to make decisions and to plan.