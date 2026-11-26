MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Caribbean Community (CARICOM) trade ministers began talks on Thursday with a call for a coordinated response to cost-of-living pressures, continued attention to global trade reform, further diversification of the region's trading relationships and advancing the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.

CARICOM secretary-general Dr Carla Barnett made the call at the opening of the 63rd regular meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) at the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown. Ministers and delegations are participating in person and online.

Dr Barnett told the opening that the geopolitical tensions which confronted the Council when it met in June have not eased and“a coordinated approach remains vital to support our efforts in building a more resilient and enduring Community for current and future generations”.

“Energy shocks, imported inflation, supply chain and maritime disruptions, high fuel prices, and food security challenges, continue to impact the cost of living in all our member states, even as some are still recovering from climate-induced natural disasters, such as hurricanes Beryl and Melissa,” she said.

Dr Barnett said the Community is“at an important juncture,” as it seeks to diversify its trading relationships, urged ministers to“continue to pay close attention to developments on World Trade Organization Reform, consistent with the Community's strong support for multilateralism and the rules-based international order.

The secretary-general also reminded ministers that their work touches the everyday life of CARICOM citizens.

“The decisions you make over the next two days will have critical implications for businesses and households across the Community. Your decisions will help to define how they trade, what they trade and the price at which they trade,” Dr Barnett said.

The chair of the COTED, Hugh H. Todd, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of Guyana, noted that the meeting is taking place at a time of uncertainty in the global economy and the international trading system.

“These developments are not distant concerns,” minister Todd said:“They have direct implications for our growth prospects, our competitiveness, our food and energy security, and the livelihoods of our people. The decisions and directions arising from this meeting must move us closer to a more resilient, competitive, and unified Caribbean Community – one that is well-positioned to navigate uncertainty and seize emerging opportunities.”

Over the two days, ministers will consider a range of issues to advance the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, including member states' preparations for the Revised Common External Tariff and the Revised CARICOM rules of origin, which shape the duties goods attract and the terms on which they move within the region. The agenda also covers the free movement of skilled Community nationals, consumer protection, public procurement and the regional services sector.

Representatives of several regional institutions, including officials from the private sector, are also attending the meeting, which will conclude on Friday.

COTED is the organ of CARICOM that promotes the trade and economic development of the Community and oversees the operations of the Single Market and Economy.