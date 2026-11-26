MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAHIA, New Zealand, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully completed another dedicated Electron launch for synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite operator Synspective.

The 'Night Owls Never Sleep' mission launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 1:15 p.m. NZDT on 27 September 2026, delivering the 14h StriX satellite directly into a 569km low Earth orbit. This latest addition further scales Synspective's Earth-observation constellation that gathers high-resolution images of the planet's surface regardless of weather conditions or time of day.

Today's mission was Rocket Lab's 22nd launch of 2026 and 101st mission overall, extending Electron's lead as the world's most frequently-launched small-lift orbital rocket.

Mission Highlights:



Unmatched Track Record: Maintaining a 100% mission success rate for Synspective, Rocket Lab has been the sole launch provider for all 14 StriX satellites to date.

Rapid Constellation Building: As Rocket Lab's 22nd mission of the year, today's launch highlights Electron's high-cadence reliability that commercial constellation operators depend on to scale their operations on schedule. Record-Breaking Partnership: Following a historic 20-launch deal signed in September - the largest commercial contract for Electron to date - Synspective is Rocket Lab's largest launch customer with 47 total missions booked. Today's launch leaves 33 dedicated missions on the manifest to be launched through 2031, giving Synspective long-term certainty as they build out their constellation.

'Night Owls Never Sleep' launch images: click here

'Night Owls Never Sleep' launch broadcast: click here

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

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About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statements

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