HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In precision industrial facilities, designing an environmental control system requires solving multiple interrelated thermodynamic and aerodynamic challenges, including moisture removal, sensible heat management, airflow distribution, filtration, and central automation. Dryair engineers an Advanced Clean Room System For Humidity Control that integrates industrial desiccant dehumidification with sensible cooling coils, specialized air-distribution geometry, multi-stage filtration, and PLC-based controls. A successful facility design requires addressing each of these functions systematically while maintaining a clear technical distinction between humidity control and cleanroom airborne particulate classification.Humidity Control and Particle Classification Are Separate Design QuestionsIn cleanroom engineering, humidity control and airborne particulate classification serve fundamentally different environmental functions. While ISO 14644-1 defines cleanliness classes (such as Class 7 or Class 8) based on maximum allowable concentrations of airborne particles per cubic meter, humidity control governs moisture vapor pressure and dew point. A frequent source of confusion in cleanroom facility design is conflating relative humidity or dew-point control with cleanroom cleanliness classification. Humidity control defines the moisture concentration in the air, expressed as relative humidity or dew point, to protect moisture-sensitive materials, prevent electrostatic discharge, or inhibit microbial growth. In contrast, cleanroom particle classification depends on airborne particulate concentration, air change rates, HEPA or ULPA filtration efficiency, room pressurization gradients, and strict validation protocols.Achieving a low dew point or tight relative humidity does not automatically establish an ISO cleanroom class. Dryair's ZCB combined desiccant dehumidifier systems support clean-room HVAC designs by incorporating configurable filtration stages, including G4 coarse filtration, medium-efficiency filtration, and optional HEPA terminal filtration. However, the facility engineering team must specify the required cleanliness class, particle limits, and validation standards as distinct design requirements, allowing the air-handling system to be engineered with the appropriate fan static pressure, filtration velocity, and housing seals to satisfy both environmental targets.Air Distribution Must Carry Conditioned Air Through the Controlled ZoneSupplying conditioned air to a clean room system is not simply a matter of discharging dry air into the upper space. If airflow patterns are poorly planned, thermal and moisture stratification will occur, resulting in localized zones where humidity drifts outside acceptable thresholds despite nominal compliance at the central return sensor.Dryair addresses this challenge by employing an engineered downward airflow scheme. Conditioned dry air is introduced through metal perforated ceiling modules distributed across the ceiling plane. This design delivers a uniform downward velocity that sweeps through the active process volume, preventing stagnation and localized moisture buildup around machinery or personnel. Return air is extracted through low wall grilles or column-mounted return points positioned near the floor. This top-to-bottom airflow path ensures that the entire room volume participates in the circulation loop, creating consistent temperature and humidity conditions across all working heights.Cooling Handles Thermal Load Before and After Moisture RemovalA comprehensive clean room system for humidity control must manage sensible heat loads alongside latent moisture loads. Desiccant dehumidification is inherently an exothermic adsorption process that releases heat into the process air stream as water vapor is captured. Consequently, cooling cannot be treated as an isolated HVAC function; it must be sequenced directly with moisture removal.Dryair's ZCB combined systems provide modular cooling integration, supporting pre-coolers, blend coolers, post-coolers, and heating coils. Depending on facility utility infrastructure, the system can interface with direct-expansion (DX) refrigeration condensing units or centralized chilled-water supplies, including chillers, pumps, and control valves. Selecting the appropriate cooling sequence depends on entering air conditions, internal process heat generation, required supply-air dry-bulb temperature, and the specific control strategy of the cleanroom suite.Pre-Cooling Reduces the Load Entering the Desiccant StagePre-cooling coils placed upstream of the desiccant rotor perform a vital preliminary conditioning role. When warm, humid outdoor air or mixed return air enters the system, the pre-cooling coil lowers the air temperature below its dew point, condensing bulk moisture and draining it away as liquid water. This mechanical dehumidification reduces the moisture load presented to the desiccant rotor, allowing the desiccant wheel to operate on cooler, denser air where its adsorption efficiency is maximized. Sizing the pre-cooling stage in coordination with available chilled water optimizes overall energy efficiency and extends rotor life.Post-Cooling Controls Supply-Air Temperature After DehumidificationWhile the desiccant rotor achieves the required low moisture content, the process air leaves the rotor matrix at an elevated temperature due to the latent heat of adsorption and residual heat transferred from the reactivation sector. If introduced directly into the controlled space, this warm air would disrupt cleanroom thermal stability. Post-cooling coils positioned immediately downstream of the desiccant rotor remove this sensible heat, cooling the ultra-dry air to the specified supply dry-bulb temperature (typically 15-25°C) before it enters the distribution ductwork.Filtration and Dehumidification Must Share One Airflow BasisAir filters, cooling coils, desiccant rotors, sound attenuators, and ductwork each introduce static pressure resistance across the air-handling train. When designing a clean room system that incorporates advanced filtration, engineers must evaluate the cumulative pressure drop across the entire system at dirty-filter conditions.Adding high-efficiency or HEPA filtration substantially increases system static resistance. If the process fan is sized only for the dehumidification section, airflow will decline as filters load, compromising cleanroom pressurization, air change rates, and humidity stability. Dryair configures its industrial fans with sufficient external static pressure to accommodate multi-stage filtration trains, ensuring that the designed process airflow is sustained continuously across the operating lifecycle.Central Control Coordinates Reactivation and Cooling FunctionsMaintaining tight humidity and temperature tolerances requires active, coordinated control across multiple thermodynamic subsystems. In Dryair's turnkey systems, central automation uses a Siemens S7-200 SMART (or S7-1200) PLC with a matching touchscreen HMI. This control architecture modulates reactivation energy and cooling coil valves in real time based on continuous temperature and humidity sensor feedback.The engineering software is designed to be modifiable and expandable, allowing facility managers to integrate additional ZCH or ZCB systems as manufacturing operations expand. For cleanroom engineers, the primary focus is establishing the functional sequence of operations: defining which actuators modulate in response to specific sensor deviations, how interlocks prevent heater operation without airflow, and how cooling loops adjust dynamically without destabilizing moisture removal.Build the Design Review Around Environmental FunctionsA rigorous cleanroom engineering review should coordinate the following environmental and mechanical parameters before equipment fabrication:Target dry-bulb temperature, relative humidity, or dew point for each process suite.Cleanroom particle-cleanliness classification and required air-change rates.Ceiling supply layout, low return grille locations, and internal air-flow geometry.Available sensible cooling sources, including chilled-water supply and return parameters.Multi-stage filtration requirements (G4, medium, HEPA) and dirty-filter pressure budgets.Desiccant dehumidification capacity, rotor media type, and regeneration energy source.Fan total static pressure and ductwork velocity limits.Control-loop integration, sensor accuracy, alarm protocols, and BMS network interfaces.By establishing these functional requirements, engineering teams can work with Dryair to configure an integrated environmental system tailored to the facility's exact operational needs. To request a design review or discuss system integration, visit the Dryair official website.

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Dryair's Advanced Clean Room System for Humidity Control: Air Distribution and Cooling Integration News Provided By Globalso November 27, 2026, 01:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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