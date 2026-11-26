MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, praying for his long, healthy and prosperous life.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the senior member of the BJP family and dedicated politician, the Honorable Union Minister, Shri @JoshiPralhad ji. May Mother Mookambika Devi bless you with a glorious, long and healthy life-this is my prayer."

Several other political leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, also extended their greetings to Joshi on his birthday.

CM Gupta wished the Union Minister good health and a long life, while acknowledging his political experience and contribution to the country's development.

In her post on X, she said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations to the Hon'ble Union Minister for Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, Shri @JoshiPralhad ji. May your extensive political experience and guidance continue to drive the nation's development and the pursuit of public welfare. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and a long life."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also conveyed his wishes to his Cabinet colleague, praying for his well-being and longevity.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Shri @JoshiPralhad ji. I pray to God for your good health, long life, and a life filled with well-being," Gadkari posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also extended birthday greetings, invoking Lord Ram's blessings for Joshi.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Hon. Cabinet Minister in the Government of India, Shri Pralhad Joshi ji! May Lord Ram, the embodiment of righteousness, bless you with a long life and may you always remain healthy and happy," he posted on X.

Pralhad Joshi, born on November 27, 1962, is currently serving as the Union Minister for Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy. He has been a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha since 2004, representing the Dharwad constituency in Karnataka.

He also served as the Karnataka BJP president from 2014 to 2016 and was part of the Lok Sabha panel of chairpersons from 2014 to 2018.

An industrialist by vocation in his early days, Joshi entered public life through his involvement in the movement to hoist the national flag at Idagah Maidan, also known as Kittur Rani Chennamma Maidan, in Hubballi, Karnataka, between 1992 and 1994. During the same period, he also led the "Save Kashmir Movement", which helped establish his political presence in the region.

He subsequently became the BJP president in Dharwad district and contested his first Lok Sabha election in 2004. He won the Dharwad constituency, defeating the INC's B.S. Patil.