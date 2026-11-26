MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 27 (IANS) Strobe Talbott, the former US deputy secretary of state who led Washington's dialogue with India after the 1998 nuclear tests and helped prepare the ground for closer bilateral ties, died at his home in East Hampton, New York. He was 80.

His son Devin confirmed his death after a long illness, The Washington Post reported. Talbott later served for 15 years as president of the Brookings Institution.

For India, his diplomatic legacy is closely associated with Jaswant Singh and the sustained negotiations that followed the Pokhran nuclear tests.

Between June 1998 and September 2000, the two men met 14 times in seven countries on three continents, according to Brookings Institution Press, which published Talbott's account,“Engaging India: Diplomacy, Democracy, and the Bomb,” in 2004.

Their dialogue addressed not only nuclear security and nonproliferation but also economic and strategic cooperation beyond the immediate dispute that finally laid the groundwork for President Bill Clinton's visit to India in March 2000.

Clinton addressed Parliament during that visit, the first by a US president since Jimmy Carter's trip in January 1978.

Singh later described the talks as an important foundation for the relationship that followed.

At a November 2006 event in Washington, he linked the dialogue and Clinton's visit to the 2004 Next Steps in Strategic Partnership, which he said underpinned the July 2005 nuclear initiative announced by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and President George W. Bush.

Recalling how the United States had helped India build connections with the wider world, Singh told Talbott:“You led us across the bridge.”

Talbott's role in improving relations did not make him an unqualified supporter of the subsequent civil nuclear agreement.

“I have some profound and persistent concerns about the deal,” he told the Council on Foreign Relations in March 2006.

He argued that the arrangement would weaken the international nonproliferation system by granting India exceptional treatment that other countries might also seek. His objection concerned the agreement's implications for nuclear rules, even as the two governments presented it as a major advance in their relationship.

At the 2006 discussion with Singh, Talbott also recalled the US Senate's rejection of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in 1999. He called it“a black day for the cause of nonproliferation” and said it had undermined Washington's efforts to persuade India to join the treaty.

Talbott entered government in 1993 as ambassador-at-large and special adviser on the newly independent states of the former Soviet Union. He served as deputy secretary of state from February 1994 until January 2001.

Before joining the Clinton administration, he spent 21 years at Time magazine, covering Eastern Europe, the State Department and the White House before becoming Washington bureau chief and a foreign affairs columnist.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1946, he studied at Yale and Oxford. His work also included translating and editing two volumes of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev's memoirs.

After government service, Talbott became founding director of the Yale Center for the Study of Globalization. He led Brookings from July 2002 to October 2017 and chaired the State Department's Foreign Affairs Policy Board under Secretaries Hillary Clinton and John Kerry.

His survivors include his wife, author Barbara Lazear Ascher, and sons Devin and Adrian, according to The Washington Post.