MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor celebrated Thanksgiving with the Marine Security Guard Detachment in New Delhi, sharing a special meal with the personnel and expressing gratitude for their service as the United States marked its annual national holiday.

In a post on X, Gor said, "Shared a special Thanksgiving meal with the Marine Security Guard Detachment in New Delhi. Grateful for their service and proud to celebrate this American tradition with them. Thank You President Donald Trump for calling in and wishing everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving!"

Gor had earlier shared Thanksgiving wishes on X, writing:“Today, we reflect on the values of gratitude and generosity, celebrating a cherished American tradition that unites families and communities. Wishing everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also extended Thanksgiving greetings, highlighting the significance of American identity and the blessings enjoyed by the country.

In a post on X on Thursday, Rubio said, "Being an American is a gift unlike any ever afforded to any other peoples throughout human history -- we have so much to be thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving."

US President Donald Trump proclaimed November 26, 2026, as a National Day of Thanksgiving, urging Americans to celebrate the occasion by gathering with their families and offering prayers of gratitude.

In the Thanksgiving Day 2026 proclamation issued on November 25 under Presidential Actions, Trump said, "As families and friends gather across our country to celebrate Thanksgiving in this 250th anniversary year of American Independence, we pledge to carry forward the spirit of faith and fellowship that marked the first Thanksgiving feast, and we renew our mission to continue ushering in the Golden Age of America so that every citizen has the opportunity to achieve their American Dream."

Meanwhile, Trump also used the White House's traditional Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony to make remarks on Iran's military capabilities, oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and his Republican Party's performance in the recent elections.

The President's comments on war, fuel prices and domestic politics came during the ceremonial pardoning of Freedom and Feathers, two turkeys raised in West Virginia.

Speaking about Iran, Trump claimed that the country's military capabilities had been largely destroyed.

"And in Iran, they have no army. They have no navy," Trump said. "They've been pretty well wiped out. They have a little capacity to fire missiles."