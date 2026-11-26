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Asia Pool & Spa Expo 2027, organized by Grandeur International Exhibition Group, will take place from May 15 to 17, 2027, in Guangzhou, China, bringing together professionals from across the global swimming pool, spa, sauna, wellness and outdoor leisure industries.

As an international business platform for the pool and spa sector, the exhibition aims to connect manufacturers, distributors, importers, wholesalers, project developers, hotel operators, contractors and other industry professionals. It will provide opportunities for businesses to discover new products, explore emerging technologies, establish international partnerships and develop new business opportunities in the Asian and global markets.

Building on the experience of previous editions, Asia Pool & Spa Expo 2027 is planned to cover approximately, featuring more thanand attracting over

The exhibition will showcase a broad range of products and solutions, including swimming pool equipment, pumps and filtration systems, water treatment technologies, pool heating equipment, spa and hot tub products, saunas, wellness facilities, outdoor leisure products and related accessories.

Whether you are sourcing new suppliers, expanding your distribution network, looking for manufacturing partners or exploring opportunities in the Asian market, Asia Pool & Spa Expo 2027 offers a valuable opportunity to connect with industry professionals and explore potential collaborations.

International buyers, distributors, importers, industry associations and professionals are welcome to participate in Asia Pool & Spa Expo 2027.

Eligible international industry buyers may also apply for complimentary accommodation support, subject to the organizer's eligibility requirements and confirmation.

Companies interested in exhibiting, industry organizations seeking cooperation, and professionals planning to visit are encouraged to contact the organizing team for further information.

Asia Pool & Spa Expo 2027

May 15–17, 2027

China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China

Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Visit the official website to learn more about the exhibition, register as a visitor and explore opportunities to participate in Asia Pool & Spa Expo 2027.

We look forward to welcoming global industry professionals to Guangzhou, China, in May 2027.