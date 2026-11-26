MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Dayhanbank SCBT accounted for 59.5% of the total volume of cash withdrawals through POS terminals in Turkmenistan in January-September 2026, maintaining the largest share among the country's banks.

The data was calculated by Trend based on information published by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

Despite retaining the leading position, Dayhanbank's share decreased by 12.2 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (SCBT) ranked second, accounting for 29.8% of the total. Its share increased by 11 percentage points year-on-year, narrowing the gap with Dayhanbank, Trend 's calculations show.

Together, the two banks accounted for more than 89% of all cash withdrawals through POS terminals in the country during the reporting period.

The other banks - Senagat JSCB, Halkbank, Rysgal JSCB, Turkmen-Turkish JSCB and Turkmenbashi JSCB - together with the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, accounted for slightly more than 10% of the total volume.

For reference, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan launched cashless payments in 2001 with the introduction of the domestic Altyn Asyr card scheme. While the initial infrastructure was developed in the 2000s, broader adoption gained momentum in the mid-2010s as part of government efforts to digitize the economy.

In August 2020, the government announced the launch of the Halkbank Terminal mobile application, developed by JSCB Halkbank to allow merchants to accept cashless payments directly through NFC-enabled smartphones, replacing traditional POS terminals. The initiative was presented as a step toward expanding cashless payments and introducing contactless payment technologies across the country.

Alongside payment terminals, Turkmen banks have expanded digital banking services, including Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, e-commerce payment platforms and specialized applications such as Senagat Töleg, while continuing to develop the national Altyn Asyr bank card payment system. These services enable customers to pay for utilities, telecommunications, transport, taxes, and other public services electronically.