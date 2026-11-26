Carol Kim, Co-Founder of 100 Women in Finance, presents the 2026 APAC Industry Leadership Award to Luanne Lim, MH, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank.

Members of the 100 Women in Finance community celebrate 25 years of global impact at the 14th Annual Hong Kong Gala at Cloud 39 at The Henderson on November 19, 2026.

LaunchMe mentee Maggie Ching shares her mentorship journey at the 2026 Hong Kong Gala.

The 14th Annual Hong Kong Gala honors Luanne Lim, MH, celebrates 17 years of local impact and supports the next generation of women in finance.

- Luanne Lim, MH, Executive Director and Chief Executive, Hang Seng BankHONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 100 Women in Finance (100WF) celebrated its 25th anniversary at the 14th Annual Hong Kong Gala on November 19, 2026, at Cloud 39 at The Henderson, bringing together more than 300 financial industry leaders, members, corporate partners and supporters.The Gala raised a record HKD 4.3 million in support of the 100 Women in Finance Hong Kong Foundation, benefiting Junior Achievement Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Award for Young People and 100WF's LaunchMe global mentoring program.A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2026 APAC Industry Leadership Award to Luanne Lim, MH, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank. Presented by Carol Kim, Co-Founder of 100 Women in Finance, the award recognized Lim's nearly three decades of banking experience, exceptional leadership and commitment to developing future talent.“The jobs that stretch you the most are the ones that grow you the most. So don't wait until you're 100% ready. Go for it. Take that leap,” said Lim.Marking 25 years globally and 17 years in Hong Kong, the celebration reflected the organization's continued commitment to advancing women across the financial services industry.“Since co-founding 100 Women in Finance 25 years ago, the organization has been instrumental in my personal and professional journey. When we gather at events like this, we are reminded of the power of our community and what we can achieve when we work together,” said Kim, Co-Founder of 100 Women in Finance.100 Women In Finance has hosted more than 230 events, supported 900 students through its NextGen initiatives and raised more than HKD 30 million for charitable causes since its establishment in Hong Kong in 2009.“The power of 100 Women in Finance lies in its community, its network, its education and the impact we are able to make by giving back. Through our support of Junior Achievement Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Award for Young People and our LaunchMe mentoring program, we are investing in the next generation of financial industry leaders,” said Kellan Brown, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Development Officer of 100 Women in Finance.The evening also featured remarks from LaunchMe mentee Maggie Ching, a live painting performance by LaunchMe mentee and JumpStart participant Erika Lau, and live and silent auctions supporting the Foundation. Emcee Georgie Harvey Ross and auctioneer Oliver Kadhim were instrumental in driving the evening's energy and fundraising success, with the live auction raising HKD 707,000, more than triple the HKD 226,000 raised in 2025.100 Women in Finance extends its gratitude to Gala Co-Chairs Marina Hoyle and Stephanie Quinn, the Hong Kong Gala Committee, volunteers, donors and corporate sponsors, including the Gala's Premier Sponsors BofA Securities and Polymer.###About 100 Women in Finance100 Women in Finance is a global nonprofit membership organization established in 2001, committed to strengthening the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. The organization's membership spans 33 locations worldwide and is fueled by a network of over 600 global volunteers and corporate partners who collaborate to deliver education, peer engagement, and impact initiatives.﻿Visit 100women to learn more.

Michele Pace

100 Women in Finance

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100 Women in Finance Raises Record HKD 4.3 Million at Hong Kong Gala Celebrating the Organization's 25th Anniversary News Provided By 100 Women in Finance November 27, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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