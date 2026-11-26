Zentara's Managed SOC services continuously monitor client environments, correlating live alerts and global attack telemetry to detect and contain threats around the clock.

From a 15-minute response for critical threats to 24-hour containment for low-severity ones, Zentara's Managed SOC Services put response times in the SLA.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With most organizations still taking more than a day to detect incidents, Zentara commits to a 15-minute response for critical threats for clients in Indonesia and Southeast Asia.Indonesian cybersecurity company Zentara is putting response time at the center of its managed security operations, with published response and containment targets for every incident severity level. The company says the time between an attack starting and someone acting on it is where most of the damage is done.That window is still wide for many organizations. Filigran's State of Threat Management report found that 72% of organizations take more than a day to detect incidents, 71% take more than a day to respond, and 83% take more than a day to remediate.Speed also affects cost. IBM's Cost of a Data Breach 2026 report found that organizations in ASEAN making extensive use of AI and security automation averaged US$3.66 million per breach, compared with US$4.86 million for those that did not, and handled incidents 123 days faster.Zentara's Managed SOC Services are built around closing that window. For critical (P1) incidents, Zentara commits to a 15-minute response and containment within two hours. High-severity (P2) incidents receive a 30-minute response and four-hour containment, medium-severity (P3) incidents a one-hour response and eight-hour containment, and low-severity (P4) incidents a four-hour response and containment within 24 hours.Meeting those targets depends on being able to act without delay. Zentara agrees containment actions with each client in advance, so analysts can isolate an affected system or block a malicious indicator straight away within the SLA, instead of waiting for approval by phone in the middle of the night.Certified analysts cover every shift, 24/7, from L1 triage to L3 investigation, supported by Zentara's ZX SIEM for real-time log correlation and with threat hunting included in every package. Operations are vendor-agnostic and work with Elastic, Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, SentinelOne and Trellix, so clients can keep the tools they already run.Fast detection is also a compliance requirement in Indonesia. The Personal Data Protection Law requires organizations to notify affected individuals and the authority in writing within 3 x 24 hours of a personal data protection failure, a deadline that is hard to meet if a breach is found days after it begins.Zentara's security operations are audited against ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 42001 and AICPA SOC 2 Type 2.Zentara notes that response targets only work when the groundwork is in place. A managed SOC can only act on what it can see, so critical systems need to send their logs, escalation contacts and pre-approved actions need to be agreed up front, and clients remain accountable for governance and business decisions.By measuring its service in minutes rather than days, Zentara aims to give organizations in Indonesia and Southeast Asia a clear, contractual standard for how quickly threats are handled.About ZentaraZentara (PT Mars Bumi Indonesia) is an Indonesian cybersecurity and intelligence technology company headquartered in Tangerang, Banten. Founded in April 2025, Zentara protects high-stakes institutions and enterprises through integrated cybersecurity capabilities, including 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Managed SOC, cyber intelligence, threat hunting, cyber defense, vCISO, digital forensics, and AI-assisted security analytics. Backed by proprietary in-house platforms such as AVAS (Advanced Vulnerability Assessment System) and research and development through Zentara Labs, Zentara combines technology, engineering, and intelligence to help organizations detect threats, assess vulnerabilities, and strengthen their cyber resilience.For more information, visit zentara.

Jessica Thenardy

Zentara

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Minutes, Not Days: Zentara Ties Its Managed SOC Services to Tiered Response and Containment Targets News Provided By PT Mars Bumi Indonesia November 27, 2026, 01:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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