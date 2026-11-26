MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 27 (IANS) US President Donald Trump told US troops that the United States had“victory at hand” over Iran and was giving Tehran“every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives,” but expressed doubt that Iranian leaders would accept the opportunity.

Trump made the remarks during Thanksgiving calls to service members from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was joined by first lady Melania Trump.

“We have victory at hand. It's going to be whenever, sort of, whatever I want it to be,” Trump said during the first call, to an Army unit involved in Operation Epic Fury.

“We're giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives. But I'm not sure if they are going to take advantage of that,” he said.

Trump also reiterated that Iran would never have a nuclear weapon, presenting that objective as central to the troops' mission.

Later, speaking to an Air Force lieutenant colonel based in Saudi Arabia and operating F-16 fighter aircraft, Trump asked whether the officer was encountering a“much tamer enemy.”

The officer agreed and said his assessment was that Iran was running short of resources. The exchange, recorded in the pool report, did not provide details supporting that assessment.

Trump also spoke with personnel aboard the USS Portland, deployed to the Indo-Pacific region, and praised the naval blockade of Iran. He described it as the most successful in naval history, without providing a basis for the comparison.

Asked by an Air Force service member about his vision for future US relations in the Middle East, Trump said he wanted peace in the region and again ruled out allowing Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

The calls came a day after Trump met NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago.

A joint statement published by NATO on Thursday identified the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in Iran as the main subjects of that meeting. It said the leaders also discussed avoiding an expansion of the war in Ukraine, pursuing a peaceful resolution and increasing defense spending and industrial investment.

During the troop calls, Trump credited himself with securing NATO allies' commitment to higher defense spending.

Under the alliance's 2025 Hague summit declaration, members committed to spending 5 per cent of gross domestic product annually by 2035 on defence and related security needs. That includes at least 3.5 per cent for core defense requirements and up to 1.5 per cent for broader spending, including infrastructure and resilience. The target concerns national expenditure, rather than payments to NATO.

After completing calls that also included the Marine Corps, Space Force and Coast Guard, Trump answered reporters' questions. He said his discussion with Rutte had focused mostly on Russia and Ukraine.

Trump expressed his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted the war to end and said NATO also wanted an end to the fighting. He did not announce a new agreement in those remarks.