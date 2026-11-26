MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance said it has fully lifted withdrawal suspensions tied to its October hack, ending a multi-week recovery effort that began shortly after the breach. The exchange's announcement comes about four weeks after an attack drained $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency from its hot wallets-an incident widely described as the largest crypto theft on record.

In an update posted Thursday, Binance said withdrawals have resumed across nearly all networks. A small number of cryptocurrencies remain temporarily suspended for reasons the exchange described as maintenance or planned upgrades, not as fallout from the hack itself.

Binance states that all hack-related withdrawal suspensions have been lifted, completing the phased recovery. Withdrawals are back across nearly all networks, while a few tokens are still paused due to maintenance or upgrades. Binance's network status page indicates USDC withdrawal suspensions persist on Hedera and World Chain, citing low hot wallet balances, and on Sonic due to security issues. The company again urged users to avoid phishing scams and reiterated it will not request passwords or seed phrases, nor offer expedited withdrawals.

Key takeawaysPhased recovery ends after the Oct. 29 breach

The October attack targeted Binance's hot wallets across multiple blockchains. According to blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs, the theft was attributed to North Korea's TraderTraitor group. In the weeks that followed, Binance maintained that it was taking steps to restore normal operations and protect user funds.

Binance previously set aside more than $6.34 billion from company resources to cover losses. Thursday's announcement marks the final step in the recovery process, which began on Nov. 1 when the exchange restarted Bitcoin (BTC ) withdrawals before gradually restoring services across additional blockchain networks.

For users and traders, the practical impact is straightforward: withdrawal access-an essential part of liquidity and risk management during volatile market periods-has largely returned to pre-incident levels. Even so, Binance emphasized that a limited set of tokens could remain paused temporarily for operational reasons.

What's still suspended-and why

Binance's own guidance indicates that while the exchange lifted withdrawals related to the hack, not every asset is immediately available on every network. The exchange's network status page shows partial deposit and withdrawal suspensions for several cryptocurrencies.

One example highlighted by Binance is USDC. Withdrawals remain suspended for USDC on Hedera and World Chain, which the exchange linked to low hot wallet balances. On Sonic, Binance said USDC withdrawals are suspended due to security issues.

This distinction matters for users planning transfers:“hack-related” suspensions are being cleared, but network-by-network availability can still lag based on wallet liquidity, integration constraints, or platform-specific security procedures.

Binance doubles down on anti-phishing warnings and proof-of-reserves

Alongside the recovery update, Binance warned customers to be alert to phishing attempts. The exchange said it would never ask users for passwords or seed phrases and would not offer expedited withdrawals.

Binance also pointed users to its proof-of-reserves system, saying customers can verify that their assets are backed at a minimum ratio of 1:1. For investors assessing exchange counterparty risk, that reassurance is only useful if it is actively monitored; in practice, proof-of-reserves tools are meant to provide transparency over time, especially after incidents that can strain confidence.

While Thursday's announcement is framed as an operational reset, Binance's continued emphasis on verification reflects the reality that user trust often depends as much on process and controls as on incident resolution.

Why the operational details will be watched next

With most withdrawal suspensions cleared, attention is likely to shift to whether the remaining paused assets return quickly and whether Binance's network-level availability stays consistent after maintenance windows and upgrades. Binance indicated that the remaining suspensions are tied to planned operational work rather than the hack itself, but users will still need to check the status page for real-time functionality.

Traders, liquidity providers, and institutions are especially sensitive to withdrawal continuity because delays can affect fund rebalancing and settlement timelines. Even short interruptions can create cascading friction-particularly when users need to move collateral between networks or comply with internal risk procedures.

For the broader market, the restart of withdrawals is also a signal that the post-breach repair cycle is largely complete. However, the lingering token/network exceptions underscore a key nuance:“fully restored” does not always mean identical availability across chains on the same day.

Going forward, users should watch Binance's network status updates for the remaining USDC pauses and other partial restrictions, and continue to verify exchange communications for phishing attempts-especially as activity typically rises after access is restored.

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